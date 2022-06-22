Secret Comedy of Women at Eisemann Center

Facebook

“The Secret Comedy of Women”® will open at the Eisemann Center for Performing Arts on July 6 and run through July 31. Celebrating the joys of the journey from girlhood to womanhood, the show is an immersive theatrical experience that rejoices in the challenges of being a woman. From boys to bras and pantyhose to menopause, this two-woman show explores the universal female experience. A rollicking spectacle of sweetly sharp comedy, songs, dances, and stories highlight the spontaneous moments of discovery that all women share.

Inspired by authors Barbara Gehring and Linda Klein’s earnest and amusingly absurd writings in their girlhood diaries, “The Secret Comedy of Women” is a mix of sketch, improvisation, audience participation, witty songs, and clever videos. The show reminds audiences of the very funny and very charming similarities between all women.

“It’s really like a girlhood reunion,” says Klein. “Our show is something highly universal, made personal. It’s for women of all ages – and for the men who love them,” adds Gehring. The show actively engages its audience with its high spirited, good-natured style of humor. Reviewers have called the show “…truly brilliant.” (Denver Post) and “Laugh out loud comedy!” (Broadway World) it is no wonder that this “two-hour celebration of bras, purses, showers, breastfeeding and menopause” (Pittsburgh Tribune) ran continuously for nearly two years at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. The show has played to over a quarter of a million women across North America.

“Secret Comedy of Women” Creators

Barbara Gehring and Linda Klein both began writing and performing comedy at an early age. While young Barbara directed elaborate puppet shows in her secret fort thousands of miles away in Winnipeg, Canada, little Linda was producing extravagant backyard circuses in a tiny Colorado mountain town. Neither could have foreseen how well these skills would blend together decades later when they wrote The Secret Comedy of Women.

Gehring and Klein have successful careers in the entertainment industry beyond comedy. They each have rich expertise in the areas of training, writing, creative thinking, logistics, administration, marketing, and public relations.

“The Secret Comedy of Women” will run July 6-31 at the Eisemann Center for Performing Arts, 1352 Performance Drive in Richardson. Tickets range from $45 to $65; and group rates are also available. Tickets can be purchased online at eisemanncenter.com or by phone at 972-744-4650. For group sales call 888-264-1788 or the Eisemann Center. For more information about “The Secret Comedy of Women” please visit SecretComedyOfWomen.com.