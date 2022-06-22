What You Need To Know: 40th Annual July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza In Grapevine

Facebook

Celebrate with Friends On Monday 4th of July In Grapevine

GRAPEVINE, TEXAS – (June 22, 2022) – Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau invites the whole family to a thrilling 40th Annual July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza in celebration of America’s birthday, complete with spectacular 800-foot-high fireworks over Grapevine Lake set to patriotic music. The show, which will last approximately 20 minutes, will combine high-level fireworks with close-proximity pyrotechnics to create a multi-position diverse mix of effects such as scrambling comets, falling leaves, color-changing peonies and much more.

WHEN: Monday, July 4, with fireworks starting at 9:30 p.m.

WHERE: Sand Bass Point (inside Oak Grove Park), 399 Sand Bass Dr., Grapevine, Texas, 76051

WHO: Open to the public

Suggested Viewing Areas (click on each location for more information)

A patriotic soundtrack timed to the show (approx. 20 minutes) can be found here as well as more information about the show.

About Grapevine, Texas



Historic Grapevine, Texas—centrally located between Dallas and Fort Worth—is the premiere go-to destination when planning a getaway or vacation in North Texas, providing guests a sophisticated escape from the big city. Step back in time on Historic Downtown Main Street and visit more than 80 charming shops, wineries, restaurants and artisans. Unwind at one of the many award-winning winery tasting rooms, and rest easy at one of the city’s exceptional hotels, like Gaylord Texas Resort & Convention Center or Great Wolf Lodge, which features an indoor water park.

Take advantage of recreation on Lake Grapevine as well as over nine miles of wilderness and biking trails. Hop aboard the Grapevine Vintage Railroad or experience late 19th century farm life at historic Nash Farm. Whether you enjoy indoor or outdoor activities, Grapevine has something for everyone. For more info, visit GrapevineTexasUSA.com.

About Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau

The Convention & Visitors Bureau acts as the promotional arm of the City of Grapevine and is responsible for actively selling, marketing and publicizing Grapevine globally. The Bureau promotes the city’s hotels, meeting facilities, historic and family attractions, festivals and events, dining establishments and retail businesses to the group meetings and leisure markets.