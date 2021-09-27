Screams Halloween Theme Park Opens Friday, Five Haunted Houses

Facebook

25th Season of Screams Opens October 1

Dallas/Fort Worth, TX (September 27, 2021): Screams® Halloween Theme Park opens for its 25th season this Friday, October 1, 2021. Screams® is a totally immersive Halloween experience with 5 Haunted Houses and a whole lot more! The 2021 season runs Friday and Saturday nights through October 30, 2021, 7:30 PM – 1:00 AM. To kick off the season, there is a $5 off discount ticket offer for Opening Weekend (October 1st & 2nd) available only at ScreamsPark.com.

Screams® 5 haunted houses each have a different theme and offer a totally unique fright experience. They are sure to find out what terrifies you! Additionally, visitors can go through the haunted houses as many times as they like (as the crowds will allow).

New for 2021 are two all new haunted houses/themes: Klownz in 3-D and the Times Up…Maze.

The 5 haunted houses include:

ALL NEW – Klownz in 3-D – Step right up! Step right up! Make all your nightmares come true with Boozo the Clown and his freakishly funny cast of zombie clowns, as you try to survive a trip through the circus of madness… all in 3-D! Yes, you actually wear 3-D glasses through this Haunted House!

ALL NEW – Times Up… Maze – Enter at your own risk and take a trip through time while trying to find your way back to the here and now

Cursed… the Witches of TerraMythica Castle – A terrifying trip in the Medieval Myths surrounding the Magdena Sisters and their evil!

Hotel D’Feers – Frozen in time after a brutal mass murder, meet the ones who STAYED for eternity!

Zombie Wasteland… Apocalypse – Fight to the finish: survivors think you’re zombies, Zombies think you’re food… Good Luck!

Live Entertainment, Games of Skill & More

And there’s a whole lot more! The Rottingwood Cemetery walk-through attraction will get you in the mood for the frights of the night. When you’re ready to take a break from being scared, Screams® has a DJ spinning dance tunes on the Screams® Stage, Scary-Oke (Screams® version of Karaoke – in a new location), games of skill, waxed hands, Henna tattoos, palm readers, Tarot card readings, face painting, shops, and more.

“Everyone at Screams® is unbelievably excited to be back after the 2020 hiatus to celebrate our 25th anniversary season!” says Helaine Thompson, Screams® Director of Marketing & Communications. “We also can’t wait for people to check out our two amazing new haunted houses. What can be more terrifying than clowns in 3-D or a spine-chilling time warp maze? Plus, after being couped up for the last year, our actors are totally amped up to scare everyone in the houses and throughout the lanes all season long – it’s going to be awesome!. Its sure to be the best Screams® ever – you don’t want to miss it!”

Fair Food & Adult Beverages

You can get a bite to eat at the Screams® food court and full-service restaurant. Food offerings include turkey legs, cheeseburger with fries, loaded fries with brisket, bacon cheese fries, Buffalo wings with fries, chicken tacos, pretzel bites, chicken taco salad, corn dogs, hot dogs, French fries, pizza, BBQ brisket sandwiches, nachos, Frito Pie, sausage-on-a-stick, baked potatoes topped with BBQ brisket, cookies, funnel cakes, mini-donuts, Butter Beer (non-alcoholic), roasted Almonds & Pecans, kettle corn and brownies a la mode. Dr Pepper and Snapple products are also available.

Visitors 21 and older can get an adult beverage at the full bar and 4 different pubs. There will be a great selection of craft beer, seasonal favorites, and seltzers such as Spaten Oktoberfest, Kronenbourg 1664, Bishop Crackberry, Belhaven Stout, Bishop Pecan Pie Cider, and Topo Chico Hard Seltzer along with lime and cherry Jell-O Shots.

Open Every Friday & Saturday Night In October

Screams® Halloween Theme Park operates every Friday and Saturday night October 1 through October 30, 2021, starting at 7:30 PM and is open late until 1:00 AM. The single admission price is $42 at the gate and includes all 5 haunted houses, the Rottingwood Cemetery attraction, stage entertainment, and Scary-Oke. Discount tickets can be purchased on-line at ScreamsPark.com. To cut the wait times in half, you can also purchase a Fast Pass for $30 on-line or at the event. Screams® is designed for ages 16+ and is not recommended for small children.

Protective facemasks are strongly recommended for all guests. NO costumes, full face paint, or Halloween and/or decorative masks are allowed at Screams®.

Screams® is located in Waxahachie, just 30 minutes south of the downtowns of Dallas and Fort Worth off I-35E – 1.6 miles west at 2511 FM 66 on the Scarborough Faire® site. Just 60 minutes north of Waco. Parking is free compliments of Bob Stallings Hyundai. Screams® is sponsored by Dr Pepper.

Screams® wants everyone to stay safe and healthy! Due to COVID-19, there are new guidelines and restrictions in place at Screams® for the 2021 season including strongly recommending protective facemasks for customers, requiring protective facemasks for employees, and social distancing recommendations. There will also be increased sanitization along with hand washing and hand sanitizing stations throughout the park. Get all the details of these guidelines & restrictions along with COVID-19 risks at www.ScreamsPark.com.