SAVOR Festival at Omni PGA Frisco Resort May 1-4

SAVOR, a new Texas-sized lifestyle festival, is heading to the Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa May 1-4, with Lexus as the presenting sponsor. At a recent preview reception Omni PGA Frisco GM Jeff Smith and Marketing Director Gus Tejada announced an impressive lineup of celebrity chefs to be showcased at SAVOR. Curated by James Beard nominated, culinary icon Chef Beau MacMillan and acclaimed Emmy Award-winning event producer Scott Savlov, SAVOR promises an unparalleled gathering of award-winning chefs, celebrated musicians, and celebrity golfers. The preview reception was held in the hotel’s Western-themed restaurant Trick Rider, with Omni PGA Frisco’s Executive Chef Leen Nunn and locally based celebrity chefs Dean Fearing and John Tesar in attendance.

The three Chefs will be prominently featured at the festival, along with other Food Network stars and James Beard award winners like Chefs Aaron Sanchez, Stephanie Izard, Antonia Lofaso, and Kwame Onwuachi. A diverse array of culinary talent will be showcased each day of SAVOR, with a weekend filled with distinct flavors and exceptional experiences. Western Pop-up shop featuring iconic brands like Lucchese Boots and Stetson Hats will add a touch of Texas flair to the festivities. The work of Texas artist John R. Lowery of Humble Donkey in Round Top, Texas will also be displayed at SAVOR.

SAVOR Omni PGA Frisco Event Schedule and Pricing

Thursday, May 1: Masters of Taste Dinner, ($1,100 for two tickets) is from 7-10 p.m. in Panther Creek Pavilion at 4341 PGA Parkway. Guests will experience an intimate culinary journey for 100 guests. Appetizers are by Chef Joe Riojas of Trick Rider in Frisco; with the second course curated by James Beard Award Nominees Elizabeth Blau and Kim Canteenwalla of Crown Block in Dallas. An entrée by Antonia Lofaso of DAMA & Scopa in LA will be followed by dessert from Chef Leen Nunn. Guests to the Master of Taste Dinner will also enjoy signature cocktails by mixologist Jason Asher and an acoustic performance by D. Vincent Williams.

Fork & Fire Grand Tasting

Friday, May 2: Fork & Fire Grand Tasting ($295 per person) from 7-10 p.m. in Panther Creek Pavilion. Guests will enjoy an evening of open-flame cooking stations, complimentary cocktails, and a concert by D. Vincent Williams. Featured chefs include Stephanie Izard (Girl & The Goat, Chicago IL). Shota Nakajima (Taku, Seattle, WA); Kwame Onwuachi (Tatiana, New York, NY); and Kevin Lee (Birdie’s, Edmond, OK) are also featured.

Nick Walker (Whiskey Cake, Dallas, TX); Matt Balke (Encina, Dallas, TX); Dan Landsberg (Circle T Ranch, Westlake, TX); Greg Katz (Green Point Seafood & Oyster Bar, Dallas, TX); and Jillian Vose (Hazel and Apple Charleston, SC) plus Chef Leen Nunn are also featured at the Fork & Fire Grand Tasting. A spectacular drone show will enhance the evening festivities.

SAVOR Celebrity Golf Invitational

Saturday, May 3: SAVOR Celebrity Golf Invitational – ($2,500-set of two tickets). Golfers will tee off alongside Hollywood A-listers and professional athletes at the renowned Fields Ranch West golf course. Participants will receive gifts from Maui Jim and Callaway, with prizes for the longest drive and closest to the pin. Celebrity Golfers include: Kurt Russell (actor); Dennis Quaid (actor); Nischelle Turner, (television personality); Anthony Anderson (actor and comedian); Ross Butler (actor); Aimee Garcia (actor); Jake Lockett (actor); Kevin Dillon (actor); Kwame Onwuachi (celebrity chef); Tony Abou-Ganiml; Antonia Lofaso (celebrity chef); Shota Nakajima (celebrity chef); and Kevin Lee (celebrity chef).

Best of Texas Grand Tasting

This marquee event will be held Saturday, May 3 from 7-10 p.m. in the Ryder Cup Ballroom at Omni PGA Frisco Resort ($395 per person). Celebrate the rich heritage of Texas with a regional tasting menu and local beverages. Guests will enjoy live music by Midland, a Texas-based band from Dripping Springs who combine traditional country music like George Strait with Urban Cowboy and Seventies yacht rock. The group, formed in 2014, consists of Mark Wystrach (lead vocals, guitar), Jess Carson (guitar, vocals), and Cameron Duddy (bass guitar, vocals).

Artisan offerings from Empire Baking Co. and Dallas Mozzarella Co. are featured at the Grand Tasting, along with celebrity Chefs Dean Fearing (Fearings, Dallas, TX)o John Tesar (Knife, Dallas, TX); Joe Riojas (Trick Rider, Frisco, TX); Chef Kevin Sbraga (Il Mulatto, McKinney, TX- Winner of Season 7 Top Chef); Rich Vana (The Heritage Table, Frisco, TX); Andrea Shackleford (Harvest TX, McKinney, TX); Bruno Davaillon (Le PasSage, Dallas, TX); Jared Harms (Mister Charles, Dallas, TX); Chef Leen Nunn (Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa, Frisco TX); and Tony Abou-Ganim (The Modern Mixologist, Las Vegas, NV.

Margaritas & Mariachis Celebrity Brunch

Sunday, May 4 priced at $195 per person. Experience a lively brunch featuring Tex-Mex cuisine and handcrafted cocktails. Join chefs including: Aarón Sánchez (Johnny Sánchez & Showbird, New Orleans, LA); Beau MacMillan (CALA, Scottsdale, AZ); Chef Chandrashekar Sudershan (Omni Fort Worth); Chef Leen Nunn (Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa); Jason Asher (The Modern Mixologist, Las Vegas, NV); Jillian Vose (Hazel and Apple, Charleston, SC); and Tony Abou-Ganim (The Modern Mixologist, Las Vegas, NV).

North Texas Food Bank

Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa is proud to partner with the North Texas Food Bank, named the Charity of Choice for the inaugural SAVOR event. Over the past 13 years, Omni Hotels & Resorts has demonstrated extraordinary generosity, helping to provide nearly one million meals to those in need. A portion of the proceeds from SAVOR will go directly to the North Texas Food Bank to help fight hunger in the area.

Omni PGA Frisco also announced the SAVOR Epicurean Package, an exclusive three-night and four-day culinary and entertainment celebration from May 1-4. This package offers an unforgettable journey featuring an impressive roster of celebrated chefs, mixologists, and celebrity appearances. Package Details: Three-night stay in luxurious accommodations; Complimentary valet parking; and one ticket per adult to each culinary event. Availability is limited; book individual event tickets at savoromnipgafrisco.com.

Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa

The Omni PGA Frisco Resort offers a reimagined destination resort experience for the ultimate getaway. With a wide selection of unique experiences and remarkable year-round programming and activities, the resort provides a diverse and fun-filled destination for guests of all ages. The oasis of the 660-acre PGA Frisco campus, this luxury resort will be both one of the world’s leading meeting and conference destinations as well as a bucket list leisure destination featuring two championship golf courses at Fields Ranch designed by Gil Hanse and Beau Welling. With comprehensive resort amenities featuring a signature spa, 13 restaurants and bars, and retail shops – there’s something designed for all.

Each of the resort’s 500 guest rooms and suites and 10 exclusive four-bedroom, modern-Texas ranch houses feature subtle nods to Texas culture offer sweeping views of lush surrounds. The resort features more than 127,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space for meetings and events, including 2 ballrooms; 19 meeting rooms; 9 outdoor event venues; and Panther Creek Pavilion, the ideal venue for events and weddings. Visit omnipgafriscoresort.com or call 469-305-4500 for more information and room reservations.

SAVOR Omni PGA Frisco

Planned as an annual food festival that celebrates the vibrant flavors, culinary creativity, and world-class hospitality synonymous with the Omni brand, SAVOR brings together renowned chefs, including celebrity culinary icons, celebrated sommeliers, craft beverage artisans, and food enthusiasts from across the nation. The event features interactive cooking demonstrations, exclusive dining experiences, and celebrity golf tournaments, all complemented by live musical performances from acclaimed artists. Guests can enjoy a dynamic blend of culinary excellence and entertainment, set against the picturesque backdrop of Omni PGA Frisco Resort’s state-of-the-art facilities and breathtaking landscapes. SAVOR is more than a food festival—it’s a celebration of flavor, creativity, and unforgettable moments. For more information about SAVOR, visit savoromnipgafrisco.com.