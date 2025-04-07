Frontera Festival at Bishop Arts District April 11-12

Facebook

Frontera, a two-day festival celebrating literature, music, comics, and film, takes place April 11-12 in the historic Bishop Arts District. The Frontera festival is presented by Dallas-based magazine Southwest Review, the third-longest-running literary quarterly in the United States. Artists from English-speaking North America and Spanish-speaking Latin America are featured in Frontera.

All Frontera events are free and open to the public. They take place at The Wild Detectives, Kessler Theater and Texas Theatre.

Frontera Festival Schedule

The two-day Frontera festival will kick off at The Wild Detectives with a conversation between American cartoonist Lynda Barry and fiction writer Mary Miller, followed by musical performances from The Paranoid Style, Karly Hartzman and EL MATO A UN POLICIA MOTORIZADO at Kessler Theater. The second day will feature a screening of the Blood Simple (1984) by Joel and Ethan Coen, plus a conversation between award-winning author Megan Abbott and crime novelist William Boyle at the Texas Theatre.

Additional readings at The Wild Detectives will feature Mateo García Elizondo, Brenda Lozano, Ashleigh Bryant Phillips, Joseph Grantham, Brenda Navarro, Federico Perelmuter, Julia Kornberg, Patricio Ferrari, Eli Cranor, and Kimberly King Parsons, offering audiences a chance to engage with some of the most compelling voices in contemporary literature.

Closing Event at The Wild Detectives

Guests are invited to the festival’s final event at The Wild Detectives featuring a celebratory DJ set from 7:30 p.m. until close.

Because the Southwest is a place where borderlands converge, the region is dependent on the two-way flow of language and culture. Southwest Review has long championed Latin American literature in translation, working closely with independent publishers to introduce groundbreaking voices to new audiences. Thanks to the generous support of the Southern Methodist University Department of English, Frontera brings this editorial vision to life in an increasingly bilingual North Texas region.

For more information about Frontera, including a lineup of scheduled performances, please visit southwestreview.com/frontera/.