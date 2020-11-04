Red Oak ISD Unofficial Election Results

Red Oak ISD Election Results November 2020

In the Red Oak ISD school board candidate forums, topics ranged from budgets, bullying to staying competitive with private/charter schools. Two of the four seats were unopposed with John Anderson in Place 3 and Johnny Knight in Place 4.

Incumbent Penny Story was facing two opponents in Place 5. Trustee Story (44.79%) defeated her challengers Clifford Wherley (26.58%) and Sean Kelly (28.63%).

Ms. Story said, “Thank you for the great support from all the people who put their trust and confidence in me. I pledge to continue serving them with due diligence and responsibility and ethics.”

Mr. Wherley said, “I would like to thank everyone who supported my campaign. Even though we came up short tonight it does not mean our work is done. We must stay involved and continue to support the staff and students of Red Oak ISD.””

In Place 6, four candidates were vying for the open seat. Michelle Porter won with 40.57% over the opponents: Donna Reiszner 25.82%, Sherelle Shaw 22.83%, and Margo L. Spencer 10.77%.

*These are unofficial election results as reported by Ellis County at 10:56 pm on November 3, 2020.*

