Possible Duncanville Drowning Victim Recovered, Identification Pending

Possible Drowning Victim Recovered At Lakeside Park

Duncanville, TX – A body was recovered from the Lakeside Park pond Wednesday morning, November 4, 2020, by members of the Grand Prairie Public Safety dive team. The dive team was assisting the Duncanville Fire Department at their request, initially, Tuesday afternoon, November 3, 2020.

At 3:17 PM Tuesday, November 3, 2020, Duncanville Police and Fire personnel responded to a call of a possible drowning at Lakeside Park.

Two nearby Duncanville Police officers arrived at the pond within 30 seconds of having received the call and immediately began a search for a person described as a black male, 50 to 60 years of age who had reportedly waded into the pond. Witnesses said that after entering the pond, the male began to swim, subsequently seemed to begin to struggle, went under water, and did not re-emerge. At least one citizen also entered the pond to attempt to locate the male but was unable to do so.

Duncanville Fire Personnel arrived on the scene and joined the search for the victim. Fire command personnel requested the assistance of the Grand Prairie Public Safety dive team to aid in the search. The Cedar Hill Fire Department’s drone pilot responded as well and provided an aerial search of the pond. At 6:15 PM the search was suspended due to nightfall and decreased visibility.

Personnel of the Duncanville fire and police departments, as well as members of the Grand Prairie Public Safety dive team returned to continue recovery efforts on the morning of Wednesday, November 4, 2020. A body was recovered from the pond just after 9:00 AM.

Representatives of the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office were notified and will be taking custody of the body. Positive identification is still pending, and the incident is under investigation.

