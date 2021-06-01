Record Rainfall In DFW Makes For Dangerous Lakes, Some Are Closed

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Lake Worth Closed Until Further Notice

For those of you that normally spend Memorial Day Weekend dusting off the boat, cruising the lake with friends, etc. this weekend’s festivities weren’t the same. Due to the recent rainfall across the DFW area many lakes and marinas were closed for safety.

This morning Ft. Worth announced Lake Worth is closed effective June 1 at 9:30 a.m. This closure includes all recreational activity including boats, jet skis, kayaks, canoes and swimming. The lake will remain closed until further notice.

Why, well because the water has risen and poses dangers to homes, swimmers, boaters and the first responders keeping everyone safe. “At the current elevation, boat wakes could cause flooding in some homes, and some boat docks could be under water, creating a navigation hazard.”

Fort Worth Marshals are closing the boat ramps and urge residents to get their boats out immediately. Residents around the lake are being asked to refrain from being on the lake while the lake is closed.

Over in Grand Prairie, Joe Pool Lake also has closures due to high water levels. Officials in Grand Prairie are evaluating water levels daily and plan to reopen as soon as it’s safe.

Lynn Creek Park

Boat ramp & day use closed.

Access to the dam has been closed by the Army Corps of Engineers until further notice.

Gates will be closed until the water level reaches a safe level.

Loyd Park

Boat ramp & day use closed. (Day use includes picnic areas, swim beach, trails, etc.)

Camping will stay open for those sites not affected by rising water.

Britton Park

Boat ramp & day use closed.

Gates will be closed until the water level reaches a safe level.

Lynn Creek Marina

Boat ramp will be closed once water reaches elevation 528’

Oasis, Ship Store, and the boat slips will remain open as long as accessible

Bardwell Lake Closures

Waxahachie Creek – Completely Closed

Little Mustang – Completely Closed

Love – Completely Closed

High View Marina – closed

Mott- No day use of any kind (Swimming, bank fishing, picnicking, etc), Boat ramp is closed. Campsites 7,9, 11-18, 19-24 are closed. **Additional campsite closures are anticipated in the next 24-48 hours**

High View Park- No day use of any kind (Swimming, bank fishing, picnicking, etc), Boat ramp is closed, Campsites 14- 18 and 40-49 are closed. **Additional campsite closures are anticipated in the next 24-48 hours**

With May being one of the wettest months on record area streams, rivers and bayous are swollen to the point where flooding from prior rainfall has continued into the start of June. And the bad news: the rain is expected to continue this week and throughout the month of June.