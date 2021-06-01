DeSoto Library Teen Summer Volunteer Program Accepting Applications

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Summer Volunteer Opportunity In DeSoto

Calling all DeSoto teenagers looking to volunteer this summer, time is running out to apply to volunteer at the DeSoto Public Library. This program gives teens, entering grades 8-12, the opportunity to earn community service credits for: National Honor Society, Scouting Merit Badges, College Admissions and/or Scholarships.

If you have at least six weeks of availabilty between June 14 through July 30, and are at least 12 years old, you should apply online by June 5, 2021.

This is a great opportunity for teens to learn more about how a library works, improve customer service skills, and gain valuable hands on work experience.

Volunteers will assist library departments with various tasks and/or assist customers in the Library Computer Lab as a Teen Techie.

What are the qualifications?

Dependability – you must complete work assignments, be present for pre-assigned work hours, and be on time

Flexibility – you must be willing to perform a variety of projects and tasks

Self-Discipline – you must be able to work independently and follow oral instructions

Good Interpersonal Skills – you must be able to work cooperatively with other volunteers and staff members

If you have questions, contact Ms. Marq Runnels at 972-230-9663 or by email [email protected]

Teens will be required to interview and selected teens must abide by the TSVP attendance policy, dress code, expected work conduct and must submit a background check. There are only a very limited number of volunteer hours and spots available.