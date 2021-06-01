The “Scoop” On Homemade Ice Cream in Midlothian, Midlo Scoops

Facebook

Midlo Scoops Ice Cream Shop Is A Family Business

Sometimes fate makes it obvious what we’re meant to do.

In the case of sisters Cathe Becker, Cherie Douglass and Christy Rollins, it served their destiny to them in a delicious form. Now, the trio are the owners of the new Midlo Scoops ice cream shop, which opened on May 1 at 101 S. 3rd St. in Midlothian.

About a year ago, Cherie’s husband, Jon, a local realtor, found the property. It had been rezoned as commercial office space and a walk-up ice cream shop, something they and many others agreed was needed in Midlothian.

And, they figured running an ice cream, bringing smiles and satisfaction to folks, is a pretty cool – no pun intended – way to make a living.

“Who doesn’t love ice cream?” Rollins said. “Nothing like what we were dreaming of existed in Midlothian. We had to go to Mansfield, Cedar Hill, or Waxahachie to get good ice cream.”

So, with the help of their husbands, they all worked together to refurbish the building to lease offices and open their small (171 square feet) ice cream shop. They also incorporated a fun snow ski theme, so they could bring the enjoyment of a ski trip to Midlothian.

Small Batch Ice Cream With Flair

“Our grandparents lived in Utah, and one of our favorite family memories is going to visit them and hit the ski slopes together,” Rollins said.

What specifically separates Midlo Scoops from other ice cream shops is they make all of their ice cream in-house in small batches, hand selecting the best quality ingredients, which, anyone who loves food will attest makes a huge difference. Then, they add their own flair to the recipes.

And, as Rollins notes, they are family.

What Is Yellow Snow?

“We take pride in the product from the moment of inception to branding, to when we greet our customers and hand them a fresh ice cream cone,” she said.

The most popular items on the menu are cookies & cream, salted caramel crunch, and strawberry cheesecake. However, Rollins said once people try the “Yellow Snow” (lemon ice cream with lemon Oreos), it becomes a quick favorite.

Birthday cake, butter pecan and anything that is salted caramel also sells out fast.

“We all love serving our town. You know this was needed when people are willing to stand in a line that wraps around the building or stop by in the pouring rain for our delicious homemade ice cream,” Becker said. “We’ve had a tremendous response from our community.

“It’s so fun to provide this service and see our dreams and plans becoming realized. As the saying goes, ‘You can’t buy happiness, but you can buy ice cream, and that’s pretty much the same thing.’”

Why make their own ice cream? Alongside the freshness and quality that comes with it, they simply love to create. Douglass works for a local hand-made jewelry company, in which she engages customers through original marketing ideas. Rollins is a teacher who develops new academic lessons regularly and is also the head swim coach for Midlothian High School’s newly established high school swim program. And Becker has used her creative abilities to manage her family of six and serve her church and the community.

Keeping Things Fresh & Exciting Is The Goal

“Everyday is all about making life more engaging and exciting for our clients, students, families, and community,” Rollins said, adding with a grin, “And the best part is that we get to sample and taste test the ice cream until it has reached perfection. Plus, we love to change things up and give our customers a reason to come back to try something new.”

They also serve vegan and dairy free/gluten free ice creams.

And when you enter Midlo Scoops, be certain you are entering a family establishment.

“This business is all about family. We are all sisters, three of our teenage children work at the shop, as well as our husbands. Our parents and in-laws even got their food-handlers permits and love to come help scoop ice cream. We have grown much closer as a family as a result,” Rollins said.

Learning On The Fly

As a teenager and college student, Rollins worked in a cookie shop and scooped ice cream in a campus ice cream shop. But other than loving to cook and eat desserts, they had no formal training or experience in the ice cream industry prior to last year. Becker has joined the National Ice Cream Retailers Association, has attended the national convention, and has completed the Scoop School.

While COVID-19 has presented its challenges in the past year and a half, it wasn’t the case when they opened Midlo Scoops, Rollins said.

“Opening in May of this year has been incredible. We believe that so many people have been waiting for the welcoming environment and happiness that a hometown ice cream shop creates,” she said. “Our kitchen window overlooks our patio, which has picnic tables and outdoor games. Watching our customers socializing face-to-face, playing outside, and enjoying a scoop of ice cream has come to be one of the favorite parts of our business.”

Summer Hours at Midlo Scoops

Also, remember, making a living serving ice cream is just plain fun.

“It is so much fun! We love receiving positive feedback from our customers, and seeing their faces light up when they try their first taste,” Rollins said. “These are difficult times, so running a business that brings people simple joys and the opportunity to come back together is a privilege that we are honored to be a part of.”

And yes, they are considering expanding to other locations – but for now Rollins said they are “focused on making Midlo Scoops the best small town ice cream shop in the universe.”

Summer hours are 1-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.