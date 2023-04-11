Facebook

Rascal Wines offer a special appeal to all pet owners, especially dog lovers. Since April 11 is National Pet Day, look no further than one of these wines to celebrate this special day. Rascal is one of the fastest growing brands out of Oregon’s Willamette Valley.

Rascal Wines are made for dog lovers by a fellow dog lover, winemaker Julia Catrall. Her own rescue dog, Rosie, helps her supervise the vineyards every day. Every sale supports The Humane Society of America, whose logo appears on each bottle alongside the silhouette of a dog.

“Some 64% of wine drinkers own dogs, and Rascal shares the values of these consumers,” their website says. By the end of 2022, Rascal had already donated more than $100,000 to the Humane Society in support of local shelters around the country.

Rascal wines are as easy on the wallet ($10-15 per bottle) as they are on the palate. Choose from Pinot Noir, Rose and Chardonnay, and enjoy character, complexity and purity in every sip. I’ve tried the Rose, and it’s really good. For those inclined to raise a glass on National Pet Day, there’s no better way to fill it than with Rascal.

Rascal Wines

Named in honor of our faithful winery companion, Rascal® wines are rooted in Oregon. They are crafted with character and complexity boasting the highest purity rankings. Their beloved Golden Retriever, named “Rascal”, greeted all those who visited his winery with openness and kindness, making everyone feel welcome to the vineyard. His memory lives on in the way their grapes are grown, harvested, bottled, and then sold – with the love, care, and attention that he graciously gave to all.

Owners say, “We believe that all things good in life are improved by our four-legged friends and hope to infuse that playful, fun nature into everything we do while giving back to our furry friends. Join us in looking out for all the Rascals of the world, who bring joy, warmth, and companionship to our days. Every sale of our Rascal® wines gives us the opportunity to support animal welfare organizations that help rescue, heal, nurture, and find forever homes for all our animal companions. Over the years, Rascal® has donated over $100,000 to The Humane Society of the United States to help fund the great work that they do.

For more information, please visit rascalwine.com.