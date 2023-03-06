Wham-O Celebrates 75 Years of Bringing Joy and Innovation to the Playground

Facebook

Carson, CA – Wham-O, the iconic toy company known for its legendary products such as Frisbee®, Slip N Slide®, Hula Hoop®, and Hacky Sack®, is celebrating its 75th anniversary. Since 1948, Wham-O has been dedicated to bringing joy and imagination to generations of children and adults around the world through its innovative products and commitment to play.

“Wham-O has a rich history of bringing people together and fostering a sense of community through play,” said President of Wham-O, Todd Richards. “As we celebrate our 75th anniversary, we are proud to continue that tradition and look forward to many more years of creating products that inspire joy, imagination, and play.”

Founded in 1948 by Richard Knerr and Arthur “Spud” Melin, Wham-O began as a small company selling slingshots and other toys. Over the years, the company has become a household name and has introduced many iconic products that have become synonymous with outdoor play, including the Frisbee®, Slip N Slide®, Hula Hoop®, Super Ball®, and Hacky Sack®.

In honor of its 75th anniversary, Wham-O is launching a special edition of its classic products, as well as new, innovative products that continue the company’s tradition of bringing joy and play to the world.

