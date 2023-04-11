TARZAN at Lyric Stage May 18-21

Facebook

Disney’s TARZAN will be presented by Lyric Stage May 18-21 at the historic Majestic Theatre in Dallas. TARZAN is directed by Brandon Mason and adapted from the 1999 Walt Disney Animation Studios film of the same name, following the journey of an infant raised by gorillas in the jungles of West Africa to manhood. As Tarzan develops feelings for a young woman who suddenly appears in his jungle, he discovers that his animal upbringing clashes with his human instincts. This dilemma causes him to struggle with not only his love for Jane but how to protect his family.

Disney’s TARZAN features heart-pumping music and lyrics by rock legend Phil Collins, performed by a live orchestra. With a book by Tony Award-winning playwright David Henry Hwang, this family-friendly musical features all the beloved songs from the 1999 TARZAN movie. The songs include the Academy Award-winning “You’ll Be in My Heart,” plus an additional nine songs all written by Phil Collins for the Broadway musical. With a title and music recognized all over the world, TARZAN is sure to be a hit with the entire family.

The Lyric Stage cast includes: Esteban Vilchez as Tarzan, Mira Are as Jane, Keith J. Warren as Clayton, Andrew Nicolas as Porter, and Lexi Nieto as Terk. Catherine Carpenter Cox as Kala, Christion Draper as Kerchak, Jessica Webba as Mother/Ensemble, Robert Mata as Father/Ensemble, Antavius Draughn as Snipes, and Vivian Martin as Young Terk are also featured in the cast. Jack Snyder, Julia Hartman, Rai Barnard, Jacob Sewell, Danielle Brown, Sarah Floyd, Maya Hernandez-Pearson, Ken Haley, and Audrey Beyersdorfer are in the ensemble.

TARZAN at Lyric Stage

Lyric Stage’s production will be directed and choreographed by Brandon Mason, and also choreographed by Season 29 Resident Choreographer Kelly McCain. The orchestra will be led by Resident Music Supervisor Bruce Greer who will also serve as the production’s Music Director. Lighting Design will be by Season 29 Resident Lighting Designer Scott Guenther, with Sound Design and Engineering by Season 29 Resident Sound Designer Bill Eickenloff. Costume Design and Coordination are by Natalie Mabry. Catherine Carpenter Cox serves as Executive Producer and Andy Baldwin serves as Executive Artistic Director.

All performances will be held at the Majestic Theatre, 1925 Elm Street in Dallas. Performances will be Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 7 p.m., with matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Preview night tickets on Thursday are available for $35. Student rush tickets are available for $20 beginning 90 minutes before each performance. VIP tickets are available for $100, and include premium seating, a TARZAN show t-shirt, and a photo op with Jane and Tarzan after the show. Tickets may be purchased on ticketdfw.com or by calling the box office at 214-871-5000.