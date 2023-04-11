Midtowne Meadows Health and Rehab Opening Soon In Midlothian

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Midlothian, TX (April 11, 2023) – Midtowne Meadows Health and Rehab, a part of HACO Health Solutions and sister location to the award-winning Highland Meadows in Rockwall, is excited to announce near completion of their new skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility. With an anticipated opening in May of 2023, Midtowne Meadows offers 121 beds for patients seeking rehabilitation care from surgery or illness as well as long-term resident care.

Russell and Gracen Hawley, long time Midlothian residents, serve as owners of the new facility and feel a personal connection to local patients and staff. “Providing high quality, comprehensive rehabilitation is the priority for our organization, and for each member of our dedicated team” states Hawley. This commitment can be found in our focus on healing the whole person – physically, emotionally and spiritually – throughout each stage of the healing process. Whether seeking short or long-term care, patients and their loved ones will discover that our licensed professionals carefully develop individualized care plans in order to provide the highest quality of care possible, enabling patients to reach their personal goals. Additionally, we sincerely value social connection, therefore we provide daily activities and open visitation for family and friends.”

A full range of care options include physical, speech and occupational therapy, orthopedic care, stroke recovery, cardiac rehab and more. Supported by licensed and experienced staff and onsite physician specialists dedicated to the same goal of high-quality care, Midtowne Meadows is uniquely positioned to become the Midlothian area’s senior care facility of choice.

Centrally located in the heart of town near area hospitals and senior amenities, Midlothian Meadows offers convenience in an updated, modern environment. One of the many features patients will appreciate is the private room option with a dedicated shower – a distinctive feature setting them apart from other nursing and rehab centers.

A community open house will be announced soon allowing the opportunity to tour the facility, meet staff and learn more about the mission of Midtowne Meadows Health and Rehab. Follow Midtowne Meadows Health and Rehab on social media and online at midtownemeadowshealth.com for updates and more information.

Midtowne Meadows Health and Rehab is bringing the same, high-quality licensed skilled nursing and comprehensive rehabilitation services to the Midlothian community that patients and residents have come to expect at its award-winning sister location, Highland Meadows Health & Rehab, in Rockwall, TX.