Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Today will be warm and wet and another round of showers and thunderstorms awaits us this weekend. After that, we cool down!

A few light showers are already out there, just spotty here and there. Rain will increase in coverage through the day, and temps will only reach the low-mid 60’s. The disturbance is ahead of schedule, so we’ll see higher rain coverage earlier in the day, and could hear a rumble of thunder or two (no severe today). We should see rain taper off this evening, and come to an end tonight. We could see some lingering moisture early tomorrow morning, but most of tomorrow should be dry. We’ll warm up to the upper 60’s tomorrow afternoon with some sun as well. Lows both nights will only drop into the mid-upper 50’s.

Saturday we start dry, but will see showers and a few thunderstorms increase in coverage through the day. Highs should reach into the upper 60’s. Saturday night into early Sunday we could see a round of thunderstorms come through – these should not be severe, but could bring some gusty winds and heavy rain. Lows will be mild, only dipping into the upper 50’s. Christmas Eve we should see rain end from west- to-east in the morning, leaving most of the day to be breezy and warm with highs near 70°.

Christmas Eve night we’ll see a cold front come in, so lows should be in the low 40’s by Christmas Morning. Christmas Day will be chilly with breezy northwest winds and highs in the mid 50’s. Overnight lows that night will drop into the mid 30’s, and then Tuesday looks similar with breezy northwest winds and highs again in the mid 50’s. Wednesday we warm up just a bit into the mid-upper 50’s, breezy northwest winds continue.