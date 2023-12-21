Joe V’s Smart Shop by H-E-B Breaks Ground in South Dallas County, Marking a Major Milestone with Community Celebration and $40,000 Charitable Commitment

42 shares Facebook

Joe V’s Smart Shop by H-E-B held a grand groundbreaking in South Dallas County Dec. 20, and the community turned out in force to cheer for the highly anticipated store’s first step. No one left disappointed, as team members for Joe V’s pulled out all the stops to make this groundbreaking a Major Event.

Speakers included Stephen Butt, H-E-B board member and President-Central Market Division, and Joe V’s COO Justin Tippett. Top Store Leader Jeremy Chappell and other representatives of the Texas-based grocery chain were also recognized. Joe V’s namesake, Joe Villareal, also attended the groundbreaking. City officials from DeSoto, Duncanville, and Dallas County, along with other community leaders also participated in the event.

Palm Prints for Posterity

Guests at the groundbreaking were invited to put their palm prints in concrete slabs to be used at the new Joe V’s. In honor of the grand opening and in the company’s spirit of giving, Joe V’s Smart Shop announced gifts that total $40,000 to area schools and nonprofits.

Senior Director Public Affairs Mabrie Jackson handed out oversized checks for $10,000 each to support the local groups. Crossroads Community Services and Ronald McNair Elementary in Dallas; and Reed Middle School and Smith Elementary in Duncanville were the happy recipients.

H-E-B’s Stephen Butt said, “We give 5% of our pre-tax profits back to the communities we serve, that’s been our company’s commitment for many years. We want to reinvest in the community not only by providing jobs, goods, and services but also by giving support to local nonprofits who work for the community.”

Joe V’s Smart Shop

The new Joe V’s Smart Shop, 4101 West Wheatland Road in Dallas, is expected to open this summer. It will be the first location to open outside the Houston area. Video of the recently opened Joe V’s in Katy, Texas gave everyone a glimpse at what’s in store for their community.

As part of its family of brands, H-E-B currently operates Central Market stores across Texas. They also operate Joe V’s Smart Shop and Mi Tienda stores in the Houston area. H-E-B also operates Favor Delivery, an on-demand delivery service that serves hundreds of communities throughout the state.

H-E-B Opening in Mansfield in 2024

Proudly serving communities across Texas since opening their first store in Kerrville in 1905, H-E-B is committed to the DFW area for the long term. They hope to serve even more of the Metroplex in the future. H-E-B is also opening a new store in Mansfield in the spring.

The company also announced plans for a Joe V’s Smart Shop at 5204 S. Buckner Blvd. at the corner of Buckner Blvd. and Samuell Blvd., expected to open in the spring of 2025. Joe V’s Smart Shop launched in 2010 and currently employs more than 2,000 Partners across 10 stores in the Houston area.

Joe V’s Smart Shop by H-E-B is an innovative price format that delivers a uniquely curated assortment of community focused products, and the high-quality, fresh products H-E-B is known for at even lower prices. As a proud H-E-B brand, Joe V’s Smart Shop is committed to delivering the highest quality fresh products and the lowest prices in the marketplace for its customers, also fondly known as Smart Shoppers.

What to Expect at Joe V’s Smart Shop

Smart Shoppers will find many of the same conveniences and departments with the high-quality, fresh products H-E-B is known for at the new store, including:

Large produce department with Texas-grown selections delivered daily and a wide assortment of fresh-cut, ready-to-serve fruits and vegetables.

An assortment of H-E-B brand products such as H-E-B Organics, Central Market, Hill Country Fare, as well as major national brands.

Wide variety of fresh in-store cut meat, chicken, and seafood options, including the $20 bundle boxes and Texas-sized Club Packs.

Bakery featuring in-store made tortillas, bolillos, pastries, and breads.

Sushiya offering handmade sushi selections made in-store daily and an Asian grill with rice bowls, teriyaki, and more.

H-E-B Meal Simple selection with fresh, convenient chef-inspired meals.

Expansive Latino cheese selection.

Selections in grocery and general merchandise departments including dairy, frozen foods, seasonal items, cookware, small appliances, and toys.

“We are committed to providing the best shopping experience with an emphasis on offering the freshest products delivered daily at the lowest prices in the marketplace,” said Roxanne Orsak, H-E-B Chief Operating Officer. “We’re thrilled to introduce Joe V’s Smart Shop to more Texans and excited that this proud H-E-B brand will soon serve customers in Dallas with top-quality service and selection.”

Investment in Community

With the opening of the new 55,000-square-foot store this summer, the company continues its commitment to invest in communities across Texas and support the local economy by providing jobs and career opportunities. Joe V’s Smart Shop in South Dallas plans to employ more than 200 Partners. A training center will be set up next to the store early in 2024, to train the new hires who will be drawn primarily from this community.

H-E-B, which operates Joe V’s Smart Shop, is regularly recognized as a top employer in the nation. Joe V’s Smart Shop provides training, competitive pay, a robust benefits package, and career and leadership development. To search for job openings, visit joevsmartshop.com/jobs.