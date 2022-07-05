Q&As About Red Oak ISD’s New Dress Code 2022-2023

Facebook

Red Oak ISD Will Require Clear Backpacks

There’s going to be a new look on the Red Oak School District campuses this fall – and it’s not because the mascot’s logo is changing.

Red Oak ISD officials recently announced a change/update in the district dress code.

“The updated dress code allows students to wear clothing of their choice – colors, stripes, patterns, logos, etc. – as long as items are not ripped/torn, or contain obscene, vulgar, defamatory words/graphics,” explained Beth Trimble, the district’s Executive Director of Communications.

“There are some limits on top styles – spaghetti straps, midriffs, sagging, etc. not allowed, same as before – and hoods are not allowed on clothing.”

Trimble said that by allowing a wider range of clothing options, district officials hope to eliminate much of the daily concerns regarding student dress.

“But with leniency, comes stiffer consequences,” she said. “Secondary student violations were previously one point and will now be five and ISS (in-school suspension) until proper clothing can be changed into. The full student discipline plans are listed in the Code of Conduct, which will be updated soon.”

The school district also recently announced that the only backpacks students will be allowed to bring to campus are clear ones.

“Clear backpacks, which will be the responsibility of each student/family, will assist with seeing any prohibited or questionable items being brought onto campus,” Trimble said. “We will have a limited supply available at the Back to School Bash on Aug. 6 to assist any families that cannot afford one.”

*Note: Clear backpacks can be difficult to find, especially when waiting until right before school starts, so we recommend shopping for one early. They also tend to need to be replaces more frequently, so you may want to purchase back-ups.

Among the feedback on social media, so far no one seems to have a huge problem with the adjustments. However, there were some questions.

Lawrence N Holli Fantroy asked if Crocs are allowed. To which Tricia Garcia-King added, speaking to the district, “You need to specifically say yes to crocs or no to crocs. Please state that in the list of shoes!!”

David Wells also supported the Crocs debate, writing, “Let the kids wear crocs!! At the end of the day what is it really hurting? If you don’t want them wearing them please let me know why.”

The verdict: Crocs with closed toe and closed heel are okay

Mike Blair asked, “What about lunch boxes? Do they have to be clear?” Normal lunch bags are allowed

Elizabeth Ann Buchert followed with, “Do the athletic bags need to be clear?”

FAQs:

Can the clear bag be tinted? NO.

Can they carry mesh backpacks? NO

What about ripped jeans if they don’t show skin? NO

What about girls that want to carry feminine products discreetly? A small clutch purse is permitted with or without a strap. No bigger than 4.5 x 6.5

Here is a breakdown of the updated dress code:

IDs worn and visible at all times on campus for students (and staff) Per ROISD FAILURE TO DO SO WILL RESULT IN A DRESS CODE VIOLATION AND THE PENALTY AS OUTLINED IN THE ROISD STUDENT CODE OF CONDUCT.

TOPS ALLOWED

Button-downs.

Polos.

T-shirts.

Blouses.

All colors, patterns, stripes, etc.

TOPS PROHIBITED

Sleeveless or backless shirts or blouses.

Spaghetti straps, halter tops, tank tops, tube tops, or crop tops.

Shirts that show any midriff or cleavage.

Wording or graphics that promote violence, drugs, alcohol, tobacco, firearms, or gang affiliation.

Wording or graphics that are obscene, crude, vulgar, or defamatory or that cause a disruption of the educational setting.

BOTTOMS ALLOWED

Pants/jeans.

Shorts.

Dresses.

Skirts.

Skorts.

Jumpers.

Cotton or denim.

Sweats or athletic shorts are only allowed in PE and athletics, cheerleading, drill team classes, or other administrators-deemed classes or activities that are designated for that type of attire.

Bottoms should fit the student – not be excessively loose or tight. The length must be no more than 3 inches above the knee cap in both front and back.

A dress code shirt must be worn under jumpers at all times.

BOTTOMS PROHIBITED

Pants below the hips or larger than one size larger than the student’s normal size (no sagging) and no garments that are too tight.

Spandex.

Nylon, leggings.

Yoga pants, unless under a skort or dress that is dress code compliance.

Absolutely no underwear or undergarments may be exposed. Students may be required to use an accessory such as a zip tie, provided by the campus at campus discretion, to ensure the pants are worn at normal waist level. If the campus provides such an accessory, the student will still receive five points for a dress code violation.

Sweatpants.

Wind pants.

Warmups.

Coveralls.

Overalls (except Senior Days).

Skinny form-fitting pants.

No more than 3 inches above the knee cap in both front and back.

Strapless dresses.

Slits in skirts must be no more than mid-thigh.

SHOES ALLOWED

*Shoes must be closed-toe and closed-heel and must match each other.

SHOES PROHIBITED

Flip flops, sandals, or open-toe.

Stiletto heels.

Open-toe slides.

Metal cleats.

Shoes with wheels.

House shoes or slippers.

SWEATSHIRTS AND OUTERWEAR ALLOWED

Sweaters, vests, and sweatshirts are allowed in any color. No hoods are allowed on sweatshirts, sweaters, or shirts.

Outerwear (coats) may be any color, but must be removed upon entering the building.

OUTERWEAR PROHIBITED

Trench coats or dusters.

One-piece jumpsuits.

ALL CLOTHING AND ACCESSORIES PROHIBITED

Rips or tears in any clothing.

Underwear or undergarments may not be exposed.

Brads, studs, or chains on any clothing.

Leather, vinyl, suede, or fur.

Hoodies.

MISCELLANEOUS

No caps, hats, hoods, bandannas, sweatbands, or other head coverings are allowed inside the building or in transition from building to building during the school day unless for official documented medical conditions or religious reasons.

No sunglasses are allowed in the building unless for medical reasons and must have an official medical document on file.

Clothing items cannot be worn in any way that reflects gang affiliation, conceals contraband, or creates a distraction.

All clothing must be properly hemmed and/or have finished edges.

Sufficient/appropriate underclothing is required.

No pajama-style pants or other sleepwear.

Body piercing (other than in the ears) will not be allowed. No tongue rings, lip rings, nose rings, eyebrow rings, ear gauges, spacers, facial jewelry such as hoops or rings, and no visible body piercings or facial decoration.

No chains, studded wear, bracelets, rings, or other jewelry, etc. that could be a safety issue will be allowed.

Student IDs must be worn and visible at all times during the school day.

DRESS AND GROOMING

Dress or grooming that presents a disruption, health, or safety hazard to the students or others is expressly prohibited. This includes:

Any part of a student’s appearance and accessories that are extreme enough to create a disturbance or disrupt the normal routine of the school shall be deemed inappropriate.

Students’ hair, including facial hair, shall be clean, neatly cut, and combed so as to be kept out of the eyes. Unnatural hair coloring such as green, pink, blue, purple, or any other unnatural color that is a substantial disruption is prohibited.

Tattoos that are obscene, crude, defamatory, vulgar, or related to gang/criminal activity shall be covered while at any school activity.

FINAL AUTHORITY

Administrators will have complete and final judgment on all matters concerning the interpretation of the Student Dress Code. Matters concerning appearance and dress not specifically covered in the student dress code shall be at the discretion of the administration. Information concerning financial assistance and opt-out procedures can be obtained from the campus office.

CONSEQUENCES FOR STUDENT DRESS CODE VIOLATIONS

Secondary {Middle School (6-8) and High School (9-12)}: Each dress code violation will result in five points on the disciplinary point scale. Students will be required to either have parents/guardians bring appropriate, compliant clothing to the student or the student will remain in the ISS room for the remainder of the school day. No student will be allowed in the regular classroom setting while not in compliance with ROISD Dress Code.

Elementary (Pre-K-5th): Students will be required to either have parents/guardians bring appropriate, compliant clothing to the student or the student will remain in the ISS room for the remainder of the school day. No student will be allowed in the regular classroom setting while not in compliance with ROISD Dress Code.

For questions about the ROISD dress code, please refer to the district website or contact your campus.