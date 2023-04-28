Q&A Shari Dawson Midlothian ISD School Board Candidate Place 7

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Why are you running for school board, and what are your qualifications?

As an educator who started my teaching career in Midlothian ISD, I believe that

every student deserves a quality education, where first and foremost, their

learning needs are met. In addition, they should have access to the best and

brightest teachers in the state of Texas. Teachers deserve to be supported and

appreciated, which will enhance creativity, improve retention, and raise student

outcomes. A positive district climate is critical to achieving success for everyone.

As a Board Trustee, I will work diligently to influence positive outcomes in our

district and bring a teacher & educator’s perspective to the school board. I am the

only candidate with both business experience and extensive expertise in education

from the campus level to the state level. I’m dedicated to making fiscally

conservative decisions for our community.

Have you received any donations or endorsements from any group(s)? If so, which groups?

No

Is there a specific issue that motivates you to serve on the school board? If so, please identify the issue and your concerns.

Teacher and staff morale across the nation is at an all-time low. Staff who feel valued

and supported typically stay and those who don’t tend to find other work. I have an

awful lot of respect for educators and have devoted most of my career to supporting

those educators. It costs a school district an average of $8,000-$10,000 when a

classroom teacher resigns. Our district can’t afford to let this happen. I want to be a

catalyst for change and an advocate for both teachers and students.

In what school district or community activities/organizations have you been involved?

During my employment in Midlothian, I served on the District Finance, Campus House

Bill 5 & District of Innovation Committees. I also successfully wrote and received

several grants through the Midlothian Education Foundation.

What attributes and behaviors are essential for school board members?

School board members should be professional, willing to listen more than they speak,

motivated to make decisions based on the best interest of all stakeholders. They

should be collaborative as well as open minded and flexible. School board members

who are approachable and know how to work as a team (in coordination with the

school district and the community) will have the most success in helping to maintain

an exemplar school community that extends beyond the physical walls of the school.

What is the public relations role of the board?

School boards have the responsibility to publish an end-of-year financial report for

distribution to the community. They also publish an annual report describing the

district’s performance, including campus performance objectives and the progress of

each campus toward those objectives. They should seek to establish working

relationships with other community entities to make effective use of resources offered

in the community in order to best serve the needs of public schools and the

community as well.

What is the best way to address differences of opinion on the board or between the board and the administration?

Mutual respect must exist between all parties to effectively address differences of

opinion. When difficult conversations arise, all parties should be active listeners, open

to considering each person’s viewpoint. If the board and the administration have

common goals that are created and agreed upon collaboratively, differences of

opinion are less frequent and more likely to be understood and settled with the best

interest of all stakeholders in mind.

In your view, what has the district done well over last five years?

The teachers in Midlothian ISD have gone through some extremely tough times in the

past 5 years. During the school shut down due to Covid, I was amazed at how resilient

the teachers were and how quickly they were able to pivot. They taught online and I

know they spent much time planning and preparing after teaching students

synchronously for the majority of the day. Teachers and staff transitioned back to the

classroom with ease, happy to be face-to-face with their students again and quickly

assessed to see how they could be strategic and intentional about finding gaps in

learning and addressing them quickly.

What has the district done poorly that you would change?

Communication with staff and parents could be improved. Overcommunication helps

build a positive culture where both staff, students and parents feel included while

ensuring everyone has heard and understand the message being shared. This is

especially important in times of change to make certain there is clarity in the

information.

What should your school district do to better prepare students as citizens?

I believe our schools could do better at teaching kids how to live in real life after

graduation. Not every student has someone at home to teach them the basics needed

to survive and thrive in the world. Kids need to know how to change the oil in a car,

how to balance a bank account, how to file tax returns, how to change a tire, just to

name a few.

What do you see as the major issue(s) facing your school district?

Midlothian ISD is growing at a rapid rate, which requires an action plan for being

ready for the growth so the district can continue to provide a safe, engaging, and

rigorous learning environment.

What do you see as the major issue(s) facing Public education?

Teacher retention and recruitment, school finance, school choice, and school safety

are just a few major issues facing public education.

What is your view of school choice?

I’m thankful that parents currently have the choice of where their child/children

attend school through public schools, charter schools, home schools, virtual and

private schools. I am concerned that vouchers will eliminate public accountability.

Voucher programs would reduce the state funds available for all schools, effecting

some small communities where private schools may not be available.

What are the district’s greatest capital needs right now?

Midlothian elementary schools are predicted to be at full capacity in 2 years, resulting

in the need for 2 additional elementary schools.

How do you think those needs should be addressed?

Proposition A in the current bond election includes the following:

2 new elementary schools

Career & Technical Education Center

Land Acquistion

Midlothian HS Addition/Renovation

Frank Seale MS Renovation

Mt. Peak ES Addition/Renovation

Longbranch ES Addition/Renovation

J.A. Vitosky EA Addition/Renovation

Transportation Facility Addition

Ag Barn Addition

As a board member, where would you look to make budget cuts?

I would need to determine what portion of the budget is discretionary spending.

Following this, I would do further research to specify if and where cuts could be made

without adversely affecting student outcomes.

What changes should be made on the state and local level regarding public education?

School districts like Midlothian need state support/funding to raise salaries of

educators. Midlothian currently spends 70.26% of their annual budget on salaries and

benefits and needs state support. The national average cost for a school district to lose

a teacher is anywhere between $8,000-$20,000. Public school educators need to feel

valued, appreciated, respected and protected.

What specific steps would you take as a school board member to improve transparency and make schooldistrict information more widely available?

As a parent and a candidate I have been able to get everything I’ve needed or wanted

through attending or watching school board meetings online, searching the district

website, and know that if needed I could always fill out a public information request

form to attain information I need.