Popular Water Parks in The Colony and Garland Will Announce Major Changes May 3

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Dallas, TX (April 27, 2023) – Hawaiian Falls The Colony and Hawaiian Falls Garland, North Dallas’ favorite beat-the-heat destinations, will announce major changes to their signature water parks May 3. The parks will release the news on their website, social channels and via news release.

General Manager Chris Shillcutt hinted that the announcement has been several years in the making. “Since 2020, we’ve been focused on enhancing the guest experience from our rides to dining, special events, customer service and more. Now, we’re ready to take this step, and thrilled to share it with our fans,” he said.

Fans can learn more online May 3 at:

· Website: www.HawaiianWaters.com

· Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HawaiianWatersTX

· Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hawaiianwaters_tx

· TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@hawaiianwaters_tx

Hawaiian Falls The Colony and Hawaiian Falls Garland open for the 2023 season weekends beginning May 20, and daily beginning May 27. The parks are currently hiring. From lifeguards to food service, and security to cash control, select positions are available for those age 15 and up. Interested candidates can apply at HawaiianWaters.com