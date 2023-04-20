Q&A De Monica Gooden Duncanville City Council Candidate At Large

Facebook

What are some of the things you would like to accomplish if elected?

Selecting an excellent City Manager for Duncanville, Setting the bar high for excellent customer service, building trust with the community and adopting a balanced budget.

What made you want to run for this office?

I believe Duncanville needs an advocate for progression, accomplishing goals and champion unity amongst our beautifully diverse city.

What are some of the most important qualities that a city council member should have?

Empathy, willingness to learn, integrity and discipline to do the homework and research

What are some of the ways you are involved in the community?

I ran in 2021 for District 1, I am a former member but current volunteer of Lion’s Club, I was Vice Chair and now current Chair of Duncanville Neighborhood Vitality Commission and I am an active participant in Property Improvement Program (PIP)

Discuss your top three priorities.

Selecting an excellent City Manger that will carry out the mission and vision set by Council. Building trust in the community with its local governing bodies to eliminate division. Assessing status of current Comp Plan and evaluating priorities.

How long have you lived in the City and what experience do you bring to the role that you feel sets you apart from your opponent?

I am going on 5 years here in the City of Champions. I have 20 years of effective municipal government service as a city employee. I have been active in my community and not just when I decided to run. I have a Masters of Public Administration to complement the 20 years of experience I have in serving the public. I don’t rush to form a quick opinion. I believe in doing my homework and meeting with all stakeholders.

When making decisions, how do you determine what is in the best interest of the city?

I review all data that is accessible. Data that include current policies, documented related procedures, budgets, expectations and present requests I speak with the constituents involved and I pray to seek wisdom.

Please describe how you would react to a situation in which the Council voted 4-3 to approve a very contestable issue and you were on the dissenting side.

I would have to respect the decision that was made. In working with any group of people there will be times you will have to agree to disagree but understand the common goal is to push Duncanville forward for the betterment of us all. This is democracy.

If you could change one thing in our zoning code, what would it be and why?

I would need to do more research to sufficiently answer this but anything that isn’t relevant or conducive to our comprehensive and strategic plan is open for consideration.

How do you plan to involve residents in the decision making process in our town?

In my career I have found creating spaces for engaging with the community to be the most effective way to involve the residents. Such as establishing a regular meeting that meets with current neighborhood ambassadors/champions to receive and disseminate information. Provide updates on previous concerns, receive new concerns and empower them to inform their neighbors on current events in Duncanville. Have an English and Spanish meeting available. This can be done with resources we currently have such as Neighborhood Services, Crime Prevention Officers and our Neighborhood Vitality Commission.

What would you do to improve communication between city officials and the public?

The vision I mentioned in previous question and make myself available to attend any event that I am invited to. Being seen in the communities and if time allows after Briefing Session and before Council meeting visit with audience during that window of time.

Have you ever changed your mind on an issue after hearing the arguments of the opposing side? If so, what was the issue and why did you change your stance?

As a person who is dedicated to being a broad thinker and open to learning I am sure I have. The older I get the more I challenge my own thinking and open to hear both sides of the argument without preconceived ideas.

Is there anything else you would like to add?

I have mentioned my 20 years of experience, credentials and plan ideas. The only thing I would like to mention is who I am as a person. I am a wife of nearly 25 years, mother of a veteran, active duty sailor and a welder. Grandmother of five little ones and a member of the Potter’s House of Dallas since 1996. I have a passion for serving in any capacity but I definitely have a heart for championing worthy causes and will use my big mouth to do so. Thank you to ALL of Duncanville for all the support, love and acceptance you have shown during this campaign. I love you forever! To God be the glory!

Early voting will be conducted Monday, April 24, 2023, through Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the Duncanville Library Conference Rooms at 201 James Collins Blvd., Duncanville, TX 75116.

Early Voting

April 24-28, Monday – Friday, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

April 29, Saturday, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

April 30, Sunday, 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM

May 1, 2, Monday, Tuesday, 7:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Election Day Voting is May 6, 2023, 7:00 AM – 7:00 PM