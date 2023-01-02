PUB 2023-001 ITB CITY OF DESOTO REQUEST FOR BID (RFB)

Facebook

CITY OF DESOTO REQUEST FOR BID (RFB)

SOLICITATION NUMBER: PUB 2023-001 ITB

DUE DATE: January 19, 2023 at 1:30 P.M.

BID TITLE: WESTMORELAND ARPA GENERATOR

The City of DeSoto, Texas is accepting sealed bids for WESTMORELAND ARPA GENERATOR

Sealed bids will be received and time stamped at the Action Center located at 211 E. Pleasant Run Road, DeSoto, TX 75115 until 1:30 P.M. on January 19, 2023. Bids will be opened and firm names read out loud at 1:30 P.M. Any bids received after 1:30 P.M. on January 19, 2023, regardless of the mode of delivery, shall be returned unopened.

Statement of Work and other bid documents can be downloaded from www.publicpurchase.com or requested from the Purchasing Division via email procurement@desototexas.gov.

The City is not responsible for any vendor’s cost associated with the preparation of proposal documents.

The City of DeSoto reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, in whole or part, to waive any informality in any proposal or accept proposals which, in its discretion, is in the best interest of the City of DeSoto.