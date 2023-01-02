CITY OF HUTCHINS NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING – Amendment to Ordinance No. 2016-0994

Facebook

CITY OF HUTCHINS

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

JANUARY 17, 2023,

at 6:30 p.m.

The City Council of the City of Hutchins will hold a public hearing on Monday, January 17, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers located in City Hall at 321 N Main, Hutchins, Texas. All interested citizens of the city and interested parties are invited to attend this public hearing and participate in same. The meeting will be for consideration of the following.

Consider an amendment to Ordinance No. 2016-0994 which granted a Specific Use Permit to allow the operation of a concrete crushing facility at the following location,

Being a 53.849 acre tract of land situated in the Ulrich Wuthrick Survey, Abstract No. 1518, Dallas County, Texas; said tract being part of that certain tract of land described in Gift Warranty Deeds to Diann Tessman Slaton & Patti Tessman Rea recorded in Instrument No.(s) 200600459711, 20080190942, 200900178396, 20080190941, 20080190939, 200900178397, 20080190940 and 200600459712, all of the Official Public Records of Dallas County, Texas; said 53.849 acre tract being more particularly described as 1001 IH-20:

Additional information may be obtained by contacting the Building Official at 972-225-6121.