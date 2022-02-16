Profile: Lancaster District 6 City Council Member Betty Gooden-Davis

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Focus Daily News: What elected official seat do you sit in?

Betty Gooden-Davis: I sit in council seat District 6.

FDN: How long have you been in this seat?

BGD: I have been on the council for one year and three months.

FDN: What is your main goal as a city council member during this term?

BGD: My main goal this term has been to continue to enhance plans to improve Lancaster’s economic development opportunities and infrastructure.

FDN: What made you decide to get into politics?

BGD: I wanted to make a difference and ensure that District 6 had a voice in the decision making process.

FDN: What have been some of the surprises?

BGD: The biggest surprise was how slow the process of change occurs such as approval of an item to the completion of said item. Also, the element of surprise has been how quickly change can occur within the decision making process.

FDN: What have been your challenges?

BGD: Keeping up with the reading to stay informed and due to the current state of Covid, finding creative ways to communicate with my constituents.

FDN: Where do you see the city going in the next few years and who will contribute to that?

BGD: Lancaster will be a city that is healthy, brilliant and striving constantly to improve the quality of life for its residents by providing jobs, housing, fitness , safety and recreational facilities. We will all contribute to this Lancaster with collaboration of the City, Council and its citizens.