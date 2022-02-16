Mo’ Bettahs Prepares to Make Waves in Plano

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Serving Authentic Hawaiian Flavors from New Prototype

DALLAS (Feb. 16, 2022) – Fresh on the heels of its successful Dallas-Fort Worth debut in December, Mo’ Bettahs Hawaiian Style Restaurant is bringing its second local restaurant to Plano on March 4!

Located at 1801 Preston Road, Ste. B, the new 3,114-square-foot restaurant will feature Mo’ Bettahs brand-new prototype that exudes the diverse ocean lifestyle that’s signature to the Hawaiian islands. After growing up in Oahu, brothers Kimo and Kalani Mack set out to create a restaurant that reflects their love for Hawaii’s unique culture, delicious food and the Pacific Ocean. When guests enter the new Mo’ Bettahs in Plano, they will be instantly transported to the islands through new visuals featuring specific colors and patterns that accurately portray the exquisite sceneries of plants, flowers and waters native to Hawaii.

Mo’ Bettahs will spread the aloha spirit by serving authentic, fresh flavors using only the finest ingredients. Guests can enjoy Hawaiian staples like the renowned plate lunch that comes with a choice of meat – grilled teriyaki chicken or steak, kalua pig, pulehu chicken, katsu chicken or shrimp tempura – along with the brand’s one-of-a-kind macaroni salad and steamed rice.

“Mo’ Bettahs quickly gained loyal fans throughout Dallas thanks to our real, authentic, fresh-from-the-islands food that is filling and gives strength for the day,” said Co-Founder Kimo Mack. “You won’t find these flavors anywhere else, and now we’re thrilled to begin serving our signature island barbecue menu from our newest prototype in Plano. There’s nothing like hitting up your favorite local surf spot or taking in the breeze off the ocean, and that’s exactly what we hope our guests feel when they visit our restaurants. We can’t wait to bring this special experience to more of DFW and serve our ‘ono’ island cuisine to the Plano community.”

In preparation for its grand opening, Mo’ Bettahs is hiring 15 more team members in the weeks ahead. Interested candidates can apply by visiting Harri.com or by visiting the North Dallas location at 6471 E. Northwest Highway, Ste. 100. Mo’ Bettahs offers a variety of benefits, like flexible schedules, daily pay, free and discounted meals, and more.

When Plano’s first Mo’ Bettahs opens, it will mark the second in Texas and 28th location systemwide. To learn more about Mo’ Bettahs or to view the full menu, visit mobettahs.com.

About Mo’ Bettahs Hawaiian Style

Mo’ Bettahs was founded in Bountiful, Utah in 2008 by Kimo and Kalani Mack with a goal of providing guests with an authentic Hawaiian island barbeque experience, just like they enjoyed while growing up in Oahu, Hawaii. Mo’ Bettahs serves the plate lunch with an authentic Hawaiian experience, with items like freshly grilled teriyaki chicken and steak, kalua pig, deep-fried katsu chicken, homemade macaroni salad and steamed rice. Since partnering with Savory Restaurant Fund, Mo’ Bettahs has grown to 27 locations in Idaho, Texas and Utah. Mo’ Bettahs has plans to spread the aloha spirit to more communities through continued expansion in the coming months and years. Mo’ Bettahs offers dine-in, takeout and catering. For more information, visit mobettahs.com or follow Mo’ Bettahs on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.

About Savory Fund

Savory, a Mercato Partners Fund, is focused on delivering outsized returns through strategic investments in the food and beverage industry. Savory partners with high-potential, profitable, emerging restaurant brands, to deliver financial capital, industry expertise, revenue opportunities, profitability enhancements and new location development. The Savory team contributes directly to all aspects of growth and replication by using a proven playbook and methodology. Founder involvement in the expansion of a brand is a central theme of the Savory approach as founders carry the tribal knowledge around the uniqueness that has energized early success and is essential to future growth. For more information, visit SavoryFund.com.