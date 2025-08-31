Passport Germany Festival at Dallas Central Market Sept. 10-23

Facebook

Central Market invites us to Passport Germany, and celebrate German culture with its bold flavors, regional traditions, and special foods at three Dallas locations Sept. 10-23.

Central Market is bringing Germany to Texas with the immensely popular in-store series, this time featuring Passport Germany. Customers will enjoy exploring unexpected flavors, regional specialties, and the art, music, and dance that make German food culture so rich and worthy of exploring. Stephen Butt, President Shareholder Relations & Central Market Division at H-E-B, said Passport Germany will include food and other products from all areas of Germany, and not just the best known regions like Bavarian Alps, Berlin, and Black Forest.

Central Market Passport Series

Since Central Market started the Passport series in 2010, they have honored a number of countries and regions. Greece, Mexico, Italy, France, Brazil, Spain, Argentina, the United Kingdom, and the Southern United States have all been featured. The culinary celebrations reinforce Central Market’s promise, to be a destination for expanding taste.

Prost! Central Market’s Passport Germany shows there is much more to German food than beer, bratwurst, and pretzels. We recently previewed the foods and attractions coming to Dallas Central Market on Lovers Lane, and can’t wait to go back for more Sept. 10.

Giant gingerbread cookies with our name on them; a slice of divine Bee Sting custard and honey cake–and other hand-crafted pastries; watching sausage being made (and sampling it) were only a few of the highlights at the Aug. 27 Passport Germany preview. German cheeses from different regions, pretzels, mustards, and more sauces were savory treats we enjoyed at the preview.

Passport Germany Stroll Events

Dallas Central Market visitors will enjoy special Stroll events during Passport Germany Sept. 10-23.

Dishing on Deutschland Tasting Stroll is Friday, Sept. 12 (4–7 p.m.). This free celebration of German culture will feature cheerful music, delicious bites, and a chance to discover new favorites inspired by Deutschland’s rich culinary traditions. To fully embrace the spirit of the event, guests are encouraged to wear festive German attire. Attendees will receive a special coupon and commemorative shopping bag.

Little revelers are invited to attend the Kid’s Kinderkarneval Stroll on Saturday, September 20 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. This free celebration is designed just for kids, with festive costumes encouraged to bring the spirit of Kinderkarneval to life. Along the stroll, children can enjoy hands-on activities like designing their own shield, decorating a traditional Lebkuchen heart, completing a Germany map scavenger hunt, and painting a pumpkin. Each participant will receive a special coupon and commemorative shopping bag to take home.

Customers are encouraged to register for stroll events in advance so stores may plan accordingly. Visit the Central Market website starting on August 20 to explore and register for Passport Germany events at your local store.

Central Market’s Cooking School

The Central Market Cooking School offers a special lineup of Passport Germany classes at various locations. These Hands-On and Demonstration classes explore the depth and diversity of German cuisine. Offerings include An Evening in Germany: Classic Cuisine; In the German Kitchen: An Intensive, Parent & Child: German Cookies & Marzipan Pigs, and Kaffee und Kuchen: Mid-morning & Afternoon Sweets.

Select locations will also host appearances by two special guest chefs: Sophie Sadler, a Kansas City-based food blogger and author behind Dirndl Kitchen, and Simon Cordes, a New York-based chef with experience at top European restaurants, including Noma, who is known for reinventing German food in the U.S. For a complete schedule of cooking school activations at participating stores, visit centralmarket.com

Top 25 Passport Germany Featured Items

Fresh Authentic German Sausage – Authentic German sausages representing different regions. Marinated Pork: Beer & Mustard, Wild Garlic -Regionally inspired marinades reflecting traditional roots and local flavors. German Comfort Food: Frikadelle & Rouladen – Hearty, time-honored German comfort food that evokes the warmth of home cooking. Grillflackeln – A popular German BBQ delicacy made from thinly sliced, marinated pork belly wrapped around wooden or metal skewers.

German Fishcake (Fischfrikadellen) – A beloved street food, popular in northern Germany near the coast. Wostok Sodas – Berlin-based sodas inspired by Soviet-era motifs with herbal and fruit-based flavors. Handlmaier Mustard – Founded in 1910, beloved German mustard known for its iconic sweet Bavarian flavor. Van Nahmen Juices – Founded in 1917, offering single-variety juices made from heritage fruits and sustainable farming. Berliner Sauces – Authentic German sauces representing regional culinary diversity.

Passport Germany Kürbisfest Pumpkin Displays

Honor the world’s largest pumpkin festival with German-themed in-store displays. Heinz Eifel Riesling – Estate-grown and sustainably made, crafted to reflect the purity and character of Germany’s top vineyards. Schafer Pinot Noir – An unadorned, organic German Pinot Noir—ripe with berries, silky with fine tannins. Jülg Sekt – Made by a VDP estate, Germany’s top-tier wine producers known for craftsmanship, terroir, and strict quality standards. Allendorf Save Water Drink Riesling – Alcohol-free and full of flavor. Fresh citrus, pineapple, and apricot notes with a crisp finish.

Flensburger Variety Pack – Independent since 1888, Flensburger brews with Ice Age spring water, iconic swing-top bottles, and North German craftsmanship. German Cakes: Apple Torte & Bee Sting Cake – Bee Sting is custard-filled cake topped with caramelized honey crust and Apple Torte is a spiced cake layered with tender apples and custard. German Pastries: Berliner & Franzbrötchen – Regional traditions with rich, comforting flavors. Berliner is a filled donut-like pastry; Franzbrötchen is a cinnamon roll/croissant hybrid.

Hefezopf – Soft, fluffy German braided bread with raisins and cranberries, like challah. German Pretzel – Known as “Brezel.” A staple in Germany, often served with mustard or cheese spread. The twisted shape is a symbol of hospitality and good luck. Sennerei Gunzesried Allgäuer Emmentaler – Since 1892, crafted in the Bavarian Alps using raw alpine milk and time-honored methods. Sauerbraten – A tangy-sweet, marinated beef roast, slow-braised in rich German tradition. Chef Made KäseSpätzle – Germany’s version of mac n’ cheese – A fun twist on a classic comfort food.

Chef Made Currywurst

Germany’s most famous street food consisting of grilled sausage topped with the famous spiced curry-ketchup. (This was another delicious bite we sampled at the preview tasting). Marzipan Pig – Traditional sweet made with almond paste and sugar. The pig symbolizes good luck and fortune. German Shopping Tote – Central Market’s exclusive tote for Passport Germany – A fun play on “Hello” in German with a Texas twist.

Other Dallas area Central Market store locations celebrating Passport Germany include Dallas Midway and Preston Royal. A division of H-E-B, Central Market opened its doors in Austin, Texas in 1994. Now 29 years later, Central Market has 10 store locations across Texas, including Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Plano and Southlake. Central Market’s open, serpentine-flow, full-view European-style layout offers a completely new food shopping experience.

A bountiful produce department features unmatched quality and variety, and an 80-foot seafood case offers selections from throughout the world. Hundreds of cheeses, 2,500 wine labels, and specialty grocery aisles feature delights from every continent. A world-class cooking school offers hands-on instruction, and is among the features that make the Central Market experience unique. For more information, please visit centralmarket.com.