Harry Potter Music in DSO Concert Sept. 4-7

Harry Potter at DSO Sept. 4-7
Harry Potter and the magic of Hogwarts is coming to Dallas Symphony Orchestra (DSO) Sept. 4-7. The DSO invites audiences to relive the adventures of Harry Potter & the Order of the Phoenix™ in Concert at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center.

Watch Harry, Hermione and Ron take on their fifth year at Hogwarts on the big screen while the DSO performs Nicholas Hooper’s powerful score live, immersing audiences in every thrilling moment. With the music brought to life by a full orchestra, fans will feel like they’ve been whisked straight into the wizarding world.

Harry Potter Fans–Costumes Welcome

It’s a chance for fans of all ages to experience Harry Potter like never before, with the power and intensity of a world-class orchestra. Costumes and house spirit are encouraged, making it a fun, family-friendly event for longtime fans and new generations alike. Whether you’re a proud Gryffindor, a cunning Slytherin, a wise Ravenclaw or a loyal Hufflepuff, this is an unforgettable way to experience one of Harry’s most thrilling adventures.

Tickets start at $78. Secure your spots now at dallassymphony.org.

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra Season

DSO is raising the curtain on its highly anticipated 2025-2026 season, bringing unforgettable live music experiences to the heart of Dallas. From inspiring symphonic masterpieces to thrilling guest performances, the 2025-2026 season offers something for every music lover.

Highlights include Troupe Vertigo: Cirque Noir (Sept 26-28) ; Dolly Parton’s Threads: My Songs in Symphony (Oct 24-26); and Dia de los Muertos (Oct 31).

DSO at Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center

DSO concerts offer world-class music with the artistry and energy that only a live performance can deliver. This season is a celebration of both the classics and bold new works, showcasing the talent and passion that make the DSO a cultural cornerstone in Dallas.

Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center is located in Downtown Dallas at 2301 Flora Street in the Arts District. To view the full events calendar and learn more about the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, please visit dallassymphony.org.

