Oscars Cocktails from Mezcal Unión & 21 Seeds

By
Kristin Barclay
-
0
pink and green cocktails

Want to defy the limits of physics? Try The Bad Witch, a revamped margarita that combines matcha powder and honey syrup with the complex flavors of Mezcal Unión El Viejo. Feeling popular? Try The Good Witch, Mezcal Unión’s take on the Clover Club which swaps the traditional gin for mezcal and raspberries for pineapple.

The Bad Witch

 

Ingredients: 

1.25 oz Mezcal Viejo

0.75 oz Pineapple Juice

0.5 oz Lemon Juice

0.5 oz Honey Syrup

1/2 teaspoon Matcha Powder

Top with: 1 oz Fever Tree Tonic Water

 

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients except tonic water in a cocktail shaker and dry shake to emulsify the matcha powder. Wet Shake: Add ice and shake again for dilution and temperature. Fine strain into a rocks glass. Top with Fever Tree Tonic Water and garnish with a pineapple leaf.

The Good Witch 

 

Ingredients:

1.25 oz Mezcal Unión Uno

.25 oz Pineapple Juice

.75 oz Lemon Juice

.75 oz Simple Syrup

1 Egg White or 1-2 Dashes Vegan Egg White Foam Alternative

2 dashes Peychaud Bitters

 

Preparation:

  1. Dry Shake: Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker and dry shake to emulsify.
  2. Wet Shake: Add ice and shake again for dilution and temperature.
  3. Strain: Fine strain the cocktail into a chilled coupe glass.
  4. Garnish: Garnish with a dehydrated rose

Seed & Soda

21 seeds prange tequila and glass

INGREDIENTS

  • 1.5 oz 21Seeds Flavored Tequila (pick your infusion!)

  • 3 oz club soda

DIRECTIONS

  • Rub the inside of a wine glass with a fresh slice of citrus. Serve over ice with a slice of fresh fruit.

Spicy Pickle Martini

 

 

INGREDIENTS

1.5 oz 21Seeds Cucumber Jalapeño Infused Tequila

1 oz Dill Pickle Juice

0.5 oz Simple Syrup

.75 oz Lime Juice

 

DIRECTIONS

Rim edge of coupe glass with tajin.

Combine all ingredients into a shaker with ice.

Shake.

Pour over strainer into the coupe glass and enjoy!

 

 

All flavors of 21Seeds Infused Tequila are available at major spirits retailers across the U.S., including Target

Previous articleTequila Cocktails Paired with the Leading Oscar Nominees
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay graduated from the University of South Carolina with a major in Journalism and Advertising. Throughout her career, Kristin has demonstrated a passion for storytelling and a commitment to providing accurate, timely, and informative news coverage. She has a deep understanding of the issues and concerns facing local communities and has earned a reputation as a trusted source for reliable news and information. In addition to her work as an editor and journalist, Kristin is also a skilled writer and has written articles on a wide range of topics, including politics, business, education, and culture. She has a keen eye for detail and a talent for crafting compelling stories that engage and inform readers. Kristin is also an active member of the community and has volunteered her time and resources to numerous organizations and causes. She believes in the importance of giving back and making a positive impact on the world around us. In addition to her professional accomplishments, Kristin Barclay is also a passionate advocate for local journalism and the role it plays in keeping communities informed and engaged. She believes strongly in the importance of supporting local news outlets and is dedicated to ensuring that quality journalism remains a vital part of our society. Outside of work, Kristin enjoys traveling both for business and pleasure. She loves exploring new places, meeting new people, and experiencing different cultures. Whether she's on a business trip or a vacation, Kristin is always eager to discover what makes each place unique and special. Kristin's passions include boots, bourbon, dogs and college football. She is a self-proclaimed boot aficionado and has an impressive collection of cowboy boots that she wears with pride. She also enjoys sipping on a good bourbon and spending time with her husband and beloved border collies. Last but certainly not least, Kristin is the proud mother of two children who bring joy and meaning to her life. She is deeply committed to being a loving and supportive parent, and her children are her greatest source of inspiration and motivation
Instagram Pinterest Twitter Youtube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.