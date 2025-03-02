Tequila Cocktails Paired with the Leading Oscar Nominees

Facebook

Are you hosting a watch party for tonight’s Oscars? Well, here are some great cocktails from Teremana that your guests are sure to enjoy.

Inspired by the nominees, these cocktails are crafted to match the essence of each film, bringing their drama, magic, and excitement right to your glass. Here’s the lineup:

Each cocktail has its own unique personality, much like the films themselves.

Anora’s character is driven by intense passion, and this cocktail brings that same energy to the glass. With its tangy, fruity kick, the Passionfruit Martini is bold and unapologetic, much like Anora herself.

Passionfruit Martini (Anora)

1.5 oz Teremana Blanco Tequila

1 oz passionfruit juice

0.5 oz lime juice

0.5 oz simple syrup

Glass: Martini Glass

Garnish: Lime Wheel

Method: Shake all ingredients with ice, strain into a martini glass, and garnish with a lime wheel.

Smoky Cinnamon Margarita (Dune: Part Two)

2 oz Teremana Reposado Tequila

1 oz lime juice

0.5 oz cinnamon simple syrup

0.5 oz mezcal (optional for extra smokiness)

Glass: Rocks Glass

Garnish: Cinnamon Stick

Method: Shake with ice, strain into a rocks glass over ice, and garnish with a cinnamon stick.

A story fueled by the Spice deserves a drink with just as much kick. The Smoky Cinnamon Margarita combines warm, earthy spices with a hint of smokiness, perfectly channeling the sandy, spice-filled landscapes of Arrakis.

People’s Margarita (Emilia Pérez)

2 oz Teremana Blanco Tequila

1 oz lime juice

0.75 oz agave syrup

0.5 oz orange liqueur

Glass: Rocks Glass

Garnish: Pineapple

Method: Shake with ice, strain into a salt-rimmed glass over ice, and garnish with a lime or pineapple wedge.

Emilia Pérez is all about the people, and what better way to honor her spirit than with the People’s Margarita? This classic margarita with a twist celebrates her Mexican roots while serving as a tribute to her fight for justice.

Avo Colada (The Substance)

1.5 oz Teremana Blanco Tequila

0.5 oz coconut milk

0.5 oz pineapple juice

0.5 oz lime juice

1/4 avocado

Glass: Highball Glass

Garnish: Lime Wedge

Method: Blend all ingredients with ice until smooth, pour into a glass, and garnish with a lime wedge.

With its smooth, creamy texture and striking green color, the Avo Colada feels like it was plucked straight from one of those mysterious vials in the movie. Its unconventional mix of flavors mirrors the film’s themes of transformation and identity.

Green Eyed Bandit (Wicked)

1.5 oz Teremana Blanco Tequila

0.5 oz fresh lime juice

0.75 oz simple syrup

1 oz fresh kale & cucumber juice (equal parts)

3-4 jalapeño wheels (seeds removed)

Glass: Highball Glass

Garnish: Cucumber wheel

Method: Muddle jalapeño in a shaker, add all other ingredients, shake with ice, and strain into a Collins glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a cucumber wheel.

The Green Eyed Bandit is as green as Elphaba herself. Its mix of earthy kale, refreshing cucumber, and just a touch of heat from the jalapeño brings bold, magical flavors to the table—perfect for sipping while watching a story about friendship and self-discovery.