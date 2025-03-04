Back to the Future: The Musical Opens in Dallas

Facebook

Back to the Future: The Musical opens at Dallas’ Music Hall at Fair Park from March 18-30. The 2022 Olivier Award-winning musical is presented by Broadway Dallas and Broadway Across America as part of the 2024-25 Broadway Series. Tickets are available at BroadwayDallas.org or by calling 800-982-2728. For group sales of 10 or more, call 214-426-4768 or email Groups@BroadwayDallas.org.

Lead producer Colin Ingram together with Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale, the creators of the Back to the Future film trilogy; Broadway Dallas; and Broadway Across America present the Broadway and West End hit show based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film. Following celebrated productions in London’s West End and on Broadway, Back to the Future: The Musical opened its tour at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, Ohio, in June 2024, and continues to destinations across North America.

Back to the Future National Tour Heads for Dallas

The national tour launched less than 12 months after the show’s Broadway opening on August 3, 2023, at the Winter Garden Theatre. The critically acclaimed West End production officially opened in London on September 13, 2021. It has been seen by more than 800,000 people to date, and broken multiple Adelphi Theatre box office records.

Marty McFly is a rock ‘n’ roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-traveling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.

Based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical has a book by Bob Gale, new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard; with additional songs from the film including “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode.”

Back to the Future: The Musical Creative Team

Bob Galeis, the co-creator and co-writer of the Back to the Future film trilogy, and Alan Silvestri composed the iconic film score for the series. The production is directed by Tony Award® winner John Rando, and features a multi-Tony and Olivier Award-winning design team. Tim Hatley(set and costume design), Tim Lutkin and Hugh Vanstone(lighting),Gareth Owen(sound), and Finn Ross(video) are featured on the creative team. Choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow, illusions by Chris Fisher, orchestrations by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, dance arrangements by David Chase, and casting by Tara Rubin are also included. Bespoke Theatricals serves as General Manager.

Cast Recording from Sony Masterworks Broadway

The Original Cast Recording of BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical is available from Sony Masterworks Broadway in all formats, including vinyl. A deluxe 2-disc edition

of the Original Cast Recording featuring never heard before demos of the songs from the musical was released by Sony Masterworks Broadway on June 30, 2021. A 240-page hardcover book, Creating Back to the Future: The Musical by Michael Klastorin, the official behind-the-scenes companion to the stage musical adaptation of Back to the Future, published by Abrams Books, was released July 3, 2023. Orders can be made at abramsbooks.com.

Back to the Future the original film was released in 1985, starring Michael J. Fox as “Marty McFly” and Christopher Lloyd as “Dr. Emmett Brown.” The film grossed $360.6 million at the box office worldwide and the total box office for all three films in the Back to the Future franchise was $936.6 million (over $1.8 billion in today’s money). For more information visit www.BackToTheFutureMusical.com.