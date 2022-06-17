Facebook

Notice of Public Hearing on Projects to Be Undertaken By Cedar Hill Community Development Corporation

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing is to be held by the Board of Directors of the Cedar Hill Community Development Corporation during a meeting to be held at 6:00 p.m. on June 23, 2022, at the Cedar Hill Government Center, 4th Floor Administration Conference Room, 285 Uptown Blvd., Cedar Hill, Texas on the Corporation funding and undertaking the following 2022-2023 projects to wit: (1) New Fitness Area Equipment for Alan E. Sims Recreation Center (2) Playground Replacement for Valley Ridge Park (3) Outdoor Furnishing Upgrade for Alan E. Sims Recreation Center (4) Signature Park and Trail Restroom (5) HVAC Replacement at Alan E. Sims Recreation Center (6) Roof Replacement for Alan E. Sims Recreation Center (7) Park Access Gate Replacement at Valley Ridge Park (8) Skid Loader and Attachments for use at Valley Ridge Park (9) Supplemental Funding for Outdoor Pool.

For more information contact Greg Porter, City Manager, City of Cedar Hill, 972-291-5100 ext 1016.