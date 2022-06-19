42nd Street at Garland Summer Musicals

Facebook

“42nd Street” kicked off Garland Summer Musicals’ 40th anniversary season June 17. The song and dance spectacular has been called the ultimate Broadway musical, and the show runs through June 26 at the Granville Performing Arts Center. The GSM 2022 season continues July 22–31 with “Legally Blonde, the Musical,” as Harvard’s beloved blonde takes the stage in the high-energy Broadway hit.

J. Alan Hanna directs 42nd Street with Scott A. Eckert as Music Director. Michael Serrecchia will direct Legally Blonde, the Musical with Mark Mullino as Music Director. Choreographers will be Kelly McCain for 42nd Street and Megan Kelly Bates for Legally Blonde, the Musical. Patty Granville is the Producer for both musicals.

Performances are held in the Brownlee Auditorium of the Granville Arts Center, 300 North Fifth Street in downtown Garland. Tickets are available for credit card purchase by calling the GSM Box Office at 972-205-2790. For information, visit garlandsummermusicals.org.

42nd Street Cast

The Cast for 42nd Street features Bryan Brooks as Julian Marsh, Emma Smith as Peggy Sawyer, Keaton Brandt as Billy Lawlor, Stacia Malone as Dorothy Brock, and Kris Kriofske as Abner Dillon. Also featured are Patty Granville as Maggie Jones, Charles Barry as Bert Barry, David Noel as Pat Denning, Hayley Ewerz as Annie, and Kayla Bryan as Lorraine. Mary Margaret Gates as Phyllis, Juan Perez as Mac, Phil Alford as Doctor, Hamp Holcomb as Thug 1, and Steven E. Beene as Thug 2 are also featured in the cast.

The ensemble for 42nd Street includes Audrey Pottkotter, Donna Marie Knight, Emma Triana, Ireland Renaeu, Tessa Newman, Adelina Clamser, and Alena Cardenez. Eden Bellieu, Faith Ethridge, Savanna Worthington, Drew Scrivner, Elliot Daniels, Ethan Massengale are also in the ensemble. Other ensemble members are Ivan Jones, Logan C. Hanson, Luke Brodersen, Michael Alonzo, Nick Leos, Chris Robinson, Josh Hepola, Kyle Hancock, Lucas Haupert, Tyler Perring, Caren Sharpe-Herbst, Linda Frank, Maya Ferrer, and Robbie Mosley.

Legally Blonde, the Musical

The production features Claire DeJean as Elle Woods Kynzi Gumm as Brooke Wyndham, Dominic Pecikonis as Paulette, Lauren Urso as Vivienne, Ireland Reneau as Margot, Brittannee Bailey as Pilar, and Mary Margaret Gates as Serena. Faith Ethridge as Kete, Bryan Brooks as Warner Huntington, Michael Alonzo as Emmett Forrest, Art Kedzierski as Professofr Callahan, Billy Binion as Aaron Schultz, and Lucas Haupert as Sundeep Padamadan are also featured.

The cast also includes Olivia Larson as Enid Hoops, Lindsey Yarborough as Chutney, Alena Cardenez as Whitney, Luke Brodersen as Grand Master Chad, Daniel Venegas as Carlos, Tyler Perrings as Elle’s Dad and Winthrop, Ryan Ramirez as Lowell/Dewey, Johnny Long as Kyle/Pforzheimer, and Caren Sharpe-Herbst as Saleswoman and Judge. Ashley Reeves as Elle’s Mom and Kiki the Colorist, Stephanie Butler as Court Stenographer, and Armoni Adamson as Assistant D.A.are also featured. The ensemble includes Eden Bellieu, Keaton Brandt, Kayla Bryan, Emily Dyd, Camille Jett, Sanjana Kalisety, Julia Light, Cole Lucas, Abbey Morales, Zoe Rech, Kyle Rehme, Drew Scrivner, and Kelsey Ward.

42nd Street Creative Team

Set Design for 42nd Street is by Kelly Cox and Rodney Dobbs will design Legally Blonde, the Musical. Staff for both shows include Costume Design by Michael Robinson and the Dallas Costume Shoppe; Lighting Design by Jason Foster; Props Design by Robin Coulange; Stage Manager- Maddie Collins; Master Carpenter- Joe Murdock; Technical Director Tim Doyle; Brenda Rozinsky Assistant to the Producer; ASM Alexandria Skowron; Assistant Props Director- Autumn Barganier; Assistant Tech Director- Jade Nguyen; Crew Chief- Morgan LeMay.

Since 1983, Garland Summer Musicals has provided both entertainment and educational opportunities to North Texas with annual summer musical productions. GSM encourages professional artists to work with aspiring performers of all ages to create a diverse theatre training and semi-professional production company. They produce two major musical classics each summer at the Granville Arts Center in downtown Garland. GSM brings Broadway blockbuster entertainment to over 6,500 patrons each season. For more information, visit garlandsummermusicals.org.