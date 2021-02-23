No School On Wednesday In Red Oak ISD Due To Water Issues

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Boil Water Notices Impacting Glenn Heights Delays Red Oak ISD Reopening

Red Oak ISD just announced no school tomorrow-in person or virtually due to the continued boil water notice in Glenn Heights. However, they will resume on Thursday regardless of the water situation.

From ROISD:

Tuesday, February 23

Hawk Families,

We hope the past two days have allowed students and families to restore some normalcy at home, and catch up on any assignments with help from their teachers. While most issues have been resolved at district facilities and water restored, the families and schools in Glenn Heights are still under a boil water order, thus we are unable to safely open for Wednesday, February 24. If your family is still experiencing issues and needs guidance or resources, please contact your campus principal.

The district will be using Wednesday, February 24 as an in-person staff professional development day; again, no school for students in-person or virtually. This professional development day will not be swapped with a later date. We have available instruction minutes in the calendar to use instead.

Student nutrition staff will be preparing for meals in compliance with the boil water requirements and we will have school – in-person and virtually for all – starting Thursday, February 25 regardless of the boil water notice. We will have pallets of bottled water at the two affected campuses and Little Hawks Learning Center for students and staff operation.

Additional Notes:

The grading period will still end this Wednesday, February 24. Students should reach out to teachers for any assistance on assignments that were previously due. Report cards will be released on Friday, February 26.

Any previously scheduled ARD or teacher/staff Zoom meetings will proceed as scheduled.

Curbside meals will be served for ALL students tomorrow at Red Oak Middle School from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Please drive around the back of the campus from the east side of the ROISD Police Department. We are unable to use the Shields location due to the boil water notice.

Again, we can’t thank our families enough for your support and understanding. This decision was made with all available information and guided by the safety of our students.

Please know how much we miss our students and that we tried multiple options before having to make the call.

Please know we are here for the support of our students and families, and if you have additional questions or concerns, please email [email protected] and we will reply as quickly as possible.

Sincerely,

Brenda Sanford, Superintendent

Red Oak ISD

