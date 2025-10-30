Perot Museum Announces “Soccer: More Than a Game” Exhibit Coming in 2026

Facebook

DALLAS (October 30, 2025) – The Perot Museum of Nature and Science will debut Soccer: More Than a Game in March 2026, three months before FIFA World Cup 2026™ play begins. The exhibition invites visitors to step inside the world’s most beloved sport, uncovering the science, technology, and culture that fuel its global appeal. Through interactive and hands-on experiences, visitors will see how discovery and innovation shape the game from the field to the lab to the world stage.

As North Texas’ excitement builds for the tournament, Soccer: More Than a Game will serve as a dynamic centerpiece for the region’s celebration, uniting fans, families, and curious minds in a shared exploration of sport and science. Developed in collaboration with Mexico City’s Museo Interactivo de Economía (MIDE), the exhibition highlights soccer’s universal power to spark curiosity, drive creativity, and connect communities worldwide. A companion exhibition at MIDE will further explore the cultural and economic impact of “the beautiful game” across North America.

“Soccer: More Than a Game captures the energy, creativity, and collaboration that define both science and sport,” said Dr. Linda Silver, Eugene McDermott Chief Executive Officer of the Perot Museum. “As the world’s attention turns to North America for the world’s largest soccer tournament, we’re delighted to offer visitors an experience that celebrates discovery, connection, and the spirit of play that inspires us all.”

Visitors to Soccer: More Than a Game will embark on an extraordinary interactive journey, blending history, science, and physical activity, making the game come alive like never before. From testing their own skills and learning the physics behind the perfect shot to discovering the technology revolutionizing the sport, visitors will gain a deeper appreciation for the game’s complexity. Highlights include:

The Locker Room and Entrance Tunnel spark the thrill of joining the team and recreate the electrifying moment when players emerge into the stadium and onto the pitch.

Interactive exhibits that explore the Impact of the Game and offer glimpses into the sport’s evolution and global influence and introduce the teams behind the teams on the field.

Explore careers beyond the pitch in the Coaching Lab for Excellence in Athletics, Technology, and Science Presented by Amazon (C.L.E.A.T.S.) experience, where visitors can dive into material sciences, game strategy, and data analytics—paving the way for future general managers, physical therapists and the many careers in soccer.

The Academy Presented by Verizon, a hands-on training ground where visitors can put their soccer skills to the test and uncover the miracles of human movement through unique games they won’t experience anywhere else.

“Soccer is universal. Show a ball to a child in Mexico City or one in Dallas and they’ll know what to do. It is a powerful cultural bridge that unites nations,” said Silvia Singer, Director General of MIDE. “We are proud to share in this celebration of the world’s most popular sport with the Perot Museum.”

Soccer: More Than a Game will open at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science on March 7, 2026, and run through September 7. The exhibition is sponsored in Dallas by Amazon and Verizon.

“Amazon is built on the idea that great things happen when people are connected by curiosity, creativity and shared purpose, and soccer embodies that spirit on a global scale,” said Vickie Yakunin, Amazon’s Head of Community Affairs for Texas. “Together with the Perot Museum, we’re proud to help bring Soccer: More Than a Game to life and inspire learning that reaches far beyond the field.”

“Verizon champions how people live, play, and work and we’re harnessing that energy into our partnership with Perot Museum for the Soccer: More Than a Game exhibition,” said Michelle R. Miller, Senior Vice President at Verizon. “We are proud to help equip visitors with a hands-on experience of science, technology, and data analytics tools, inspiring future innovators in our community.”

Additional support for Soccer: More Than a Game in Dallas is provided by American Airlines, Bank of America, Dallas Tourism Public Improvement District, Kroger, Lonsdale Resources, SELECT Sport, Texas Counter Fitters, Texas Instruments, City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture, and Visit Dallas. More details, including ticketing and special programming, will be announced at a later date. For updates, visit PerotMuseum.org.