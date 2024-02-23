Cedar Hill’s Maranda Auzenne Elected to STAR Transit Board of Directors

Facebook

The recent election of Maranda Auzenne and Elizabeth Rodriguez-Ross to the STAR Transit Board of Directors ensures the agency continues to be guided by diverse and experienced leadership, said Executive Director Tommy Henricks in his announcement.

Maranda Auzenne was elected to the STAR Transit Board of Directors as the Place 7 alternate. Auzenne is a city council member for the City of Cedar Hill and an accomplished executive-level commercial real estate professional with over 20 years of experience breaking down barriers and advocating for women and diversity in real estate. Through her long history of community service, she has been a member of the Cedar Hill Planning and Zoning Commission, past chair of the Best Southwest Partnership, and the ICSC Texas State Chair and Marketplace Council Director for Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas.

Additionally, Elizabeth Rodriguez-Ross was elected to fill the Place 6 vacancy left by Debbie Anderson’s retirement from the board. Rodriguez-Ross currently serves as a council member for the City of Mesquite, where she has been a lifelong resident. Fiercely devoted to her community, Rodriguez-Ross has served on Mesquite’s Planning and Zoning Board and volunteered for Galloway Elementary PTA, McDonald Middle School PTA, Mesquite Garden Club, Mesquite Elks Lodge, Town East Crime Watch, Somos Tejas, and the Hispanic Women’s Network of Texas (Dallas Chapter).

“Elizabeth’s ongoing community service speaks volumes about her passion for making a positive impact,” continued Henricks. “Her continued commitment to improving the City of Mesquite and beyond is commendable, and we are excited to have someone with her dedication helping to shape the future of transportation in our region. We are confident that Elizabeth’s insights and enthusiasm will greatly benefit STAR Transit and the communities we serve.”

STAR Transit board members are elected to four-year terms; there are no term limits. When a seat opens, the organization sends letters to the chief elected official of every county and municipality in the service area, notifying them of the opportunity to nominate an at-large member.

Founded in 1988, STAR Transit is the fourth-largest transit agency in the North Central Texas region—and the largest not funded by sales tax. Revenues are derived from federal and state grants as well as local partnerships with cities, counties, and businesses. STAR Transit provides safe, affordable, and convenient transportation to the general public, seniors, veterans, and persons with disabilities for access to jobs, healthcare, personal services, retail, entertainment, and more. Over 100 employees are responsible for providing more than 215,000 rides annually. The agency is headquartered in Terrell, TX. For more information, visit STARtransit.org.