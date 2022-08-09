City of Glenn Heights Teams up with Red Oak PD/ISD for First Responder Training

Facebook

GLENN HEIGHTS – The City of Glenn Heights Police Department teamed up with the Red Oak Police Department and Red Oak ISD for joint first responders training last week.

“In the active shooter training we conduct three scenarios each day,” said Keith Moore, City of Glenn Heights Director of Public Safety, Emergency Management Coordinator. “There are people playing victims and the police officers and fire fighters who are training in order for our team to address a threat quickly and accurately and address the victim quickly and accurately in an effort to save lives.”

Moore said the training, which has been held in years past, works in several areas. The officers address a situation quickly and work in conjunction with the firefighters to save lives while at the same time working together to create a unified command presence for Police, Fire and EMS.

This year’s joint training session was held over a three-day period, five hours each day at the ROISD Career & Technical Education building.

This year’s training session goals have been in the works for implementation since the beginning of the year to assure and enhance campus security and review emergency response protocols before the 2022/2023 officially begins.

“We all understand the importance and significance of collaboration in order to continuously ensure the safety of our students and staff,” Moore concluded.

There are three Red Oak ISD properties within the Glenn Heights city limits; two elementary schools and a daycare center.

About the City of Glenn Heights: The City of Glenn Heights was incorporated in 1969 and is located along IH-35 East. A hospitable, business friendly and rapidly growing community divided between- Dallas and Ellis counties, Glenn Heights has a total area of 7.2 sq. miles.