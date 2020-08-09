New Dallas COVID-19 Cases Rise Again

On the Rise Again, Or One Day Fluke?

Dallas- New COVID-19 cases in Dallas had been declining, and with fall around the corner it seemed like Dallas was headed in the right direction. But today’s report of 843 new COVID-19 cases, remind us the virus is still out there. This is the highest single day report of new cases in two weeks.

This brings the total confirmed case count in Dallas County to 54,674, including 755 confirmed deaths. Also, an additional 130 probable cases of COVID-19 are being reported. That brings the total probable case count in Dallas to 2,202, including 6 probable deaths from COVID-19.

While cases in Dallas and other nearby counties have seen a recent decline, deaths across the state are increasing. Today, Dallas County reports four additional deaths but in the state this week 1,506 more deaths were reported than last week.

Four Additional Dallas County COVID-19 Deaths

Today’s Dallas County deaths include a man in his 50’s from Balch Springs who was being treated in an area hospital. He did not have any underlying high risk health conditions. Also, a woman in her 60’s from the city of Dallas receiving treatment in an area hospital. She also, did not have any underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions. A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

While testing and demand for testing has decreased the positivity rate for the state has increased. The Texas Health Department said its seven-day average for COVID-19 positivity rate was 19.41% on Saturday. That’s a record high for our state, the previous high was reported in mid July.

Texas DSHS says “Texas is showing positive signs with fewer new cases and hospitalizations, but a new spike in cases could overwhelm Texas hospitals.” With flu season right around the corner, DSHS urges Texans to get their flu shot.

If you have fully recovered from COVID-19, please consider donating blood plasma. Convalescent plasma has specific antibodies to COVID-19 that can help those with severe infections. Learn more: https://bit.ly/2K7JxY1

