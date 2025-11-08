Warrior Spirit Project: Yoga With Horses Hosted by Equest

Facebook

Warrior Spirit Project: Yoga with Horses, is a unique program hosted by Equest. The program is designed exclusively for first responders, active and retired military personnel, and their families. The free event will take place from 3-4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 16, at Equest’s facility located at 811 Pemberton Hill Rd, Building 4 in Dallas.

This monthly program offers complimentary yoga sessions that combine gentle movement with the calming presence of horses, alongside iRest meditation. Classes are led by carefully selected Certified Warrior Yoga Teachers who are connected to the Warrior community and are specially trained to work with the effects of trauma. Participants in the Warrior Spirit Project: Yoga with Horses, will engage in simple and calming breathwork and mindfulness practices. They are designed to foster centeredness, grounding, and ease.

This trauma-informed approach is accessible to all experience levels, and aims to support individuals in managing sleep issues, pain, and chronic stress, creating an adaptive environment for healing and relaxation. Participants are asked to wear closed-toe shoes and weather-appropriate attire. Attendees should arrive 10–15 minutes early to complete necessary release forms.

Warrior Spirit Project for Veterans

The collaboration with Warrior Spirit Project is part of Equest’s ongoing veterans outreach through its Hooves for Heroes program, which leverages the powerful connection between humans and horses to support the transition to civilian life. By fostering confidence, communication, and resilience, the program helps veterans recognize their potential as civic assets and community leaders.

For more information or to register, please email [email protected] or visit equest.org.

Equest Therapies and Programs

Founded in 1981, Equest provides equine facilitated activities, therapies, and counseling to children and adults with physical, cognitive, sensory, coping, and learning disabilities, as well as veterans facing adjustment challenges. Services include physical and occupational therapy, equine facilitated counseling and learning, therapeutic carriage driving, therapeutic horsemanship, and competition.

With 30+ therapy horses, a dedicated team of professionals, and 869 volunteers contributing over 20,611 hours annually, Equest transforms lives for more than 2,770 individuals each year. Equest was the first PATH International Premier Accredited Center in Texas and remains one of the largest in the country. Learn more at equest.org.