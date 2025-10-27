Ochre House Theater & Dallas Flamenco Festival Present Show

Facebook

Ochre House Theater is collaborating once again in 2025 with the Dallas Flamenco Festival, and will present LIBRO DE LOS SUEÑOS OLVIDADOS, written and directed by Artistic Director Matthew Posey. This collaborative adventure brings a unique spin to the exciting art form of Flamenco as it meets with spectacle, fantasy, folklore, and tour de force performances.

A fantasy Flamenco play about two homely sisters who steal an enchanted book of spells called the BOOK OF FORGOTTEN DREAMS. With the help of the stolen book, they hope to cast a spell that will turn them into glamorous movie stars. Instead, they conjure a fantasy world of magical creatures, witches, and the Moon King and Queen who own the Book of Forgotten Dreams.

Libro de los Suenos Olvidados Company

Written and directed by Matthew Posey. Cast members include Antonio Arrebola-King Aragon; Delilah Buitrón Arrebola-Queen Trianna; Quinn Coffman-Maia; Lauren Massey-Electra; Omar Pailla-Pollux; Rudy Lopez-Castor; and Chayito Champion-Madre Cuervo. Los Flamencos members include Antonio Arrebola-Bailaor; Delilah Buitrón Arrebola-Bailaora; Chayito Champion-Cantaora; and Calvin Hazen-Guitarrista.

Creative and crew team members for the production include Liz Carr-Stage Management; Matthew Posey-Set Design; Robert Weiss-Scenic Art; Ryan Mathieu Smith-Costumes; Justin Locklear-Set Build, Sound; Carla Parker-Props; Kevin Grammer-Light Design; Trent Stephenson-Photographer; Scott Shaddock- Videographer; and Jeremy Word-Poster

Ochre House Staff: Matthew Posey-Artistic Director; Carla Parker-Managing Director; Kevin Grammer-Operation Manager; and Justin Locklear-Artist-In-Residence.

Performance Information

Livro de los Suenos Olvidados performance dates and times are Nov. 1, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, 11, 12, and 13 at 8:15 p.m. A 2 p.m. matinee performance will be held Nov. 8. Admission is $12-$17 Mon.-Thurs., $20-$25 Fri. and Sat., and $20 for the 2 p.m. matinee performance. Pay online at ochrehousethater.org or pay by cash or credit at the door. All tickets are general admission, and seating is limited in the intimate Ochre House Theater space. Ochre House Theater is located at 825 Exposition Ave. in Dallas. For more information, please visit ochrehousetheater.org or call 214-826-6273.