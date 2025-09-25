National Life Group Names Tarrant Area Food Bank as 2025 Do Good Fest® Beneficiary During Hunger Action Month

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

ADDISON, Texas (Sept. 22, 2025) – In honor of Hunger Action Month and continuing its commitment to ending childhood hunger, National Life Group has named the Tarrant Area Food Bank (TAFB) and its Ready to Learn® initiative as the exclusive beneficiary of the 2025 National Life Group Do Good Fest® in Texas. The benefit concert will be held on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at Levitt Pavilion Arlington from 4–10 p.m.

This year’s Do Good Fest will feature live performances by multi-platinum ‘90s band Collective Soul, along with Tonic, and Fastball. Tickets are available for a minimum donation of $10 for General Admission and $200 for the VIP Experience, with 100% of proceeds supporting TAFB.

TAFB’s Ready to Learn® initiative serves 13 counties in North Texas and provides innovative hunger relief through:

Expanding In-School Markets that give students direct access to nutritious foods.

Providing In-School Snack Programs to ensure children have healthy snack options during the school day.

Developing a Community Resource Center at TAFB’s main campus to connect families with healthy food, nutrition education, and other critical services to address the causes of hunger.

National Life Group, one of the fastest-growing life insurance companies in the U.S., is committed to ending childhood hunger. It tackles this cause in many ways:

Raised over $214,000 for the Vermont Foodbank at its Vermont Do Good Fest in 2025.

for the Vermont Foodbank at its Vermont Do Good Fest in 2025. Collected 1,000 pounds of food at its Vermont Do Good Fest in 2025.

at its Vermont Do Good Fest in 2025. Donated $828,300 to hunger relief organizations in Texas and Vermont in 2025.

to hunger relief organizations in Texas and Vermont in 2025. Matched employee donations through its annual Share the Good program, totaling over $600,000, to hunger relief organizations (November 2024).

Distributed 4,000+ Thanksgiving meals to at-risk families over the past four years.

“At National Life, we believe in being part of the solution,” said Mehran Assadi, Chairman, President, and CEO. “We are deeply committed to ending childhood hunger and supporting youth mental health. Do Good Fest is one way we live our values and support our neighbors.”

“We support children and families year-round through our Ready to Learn® initiative,” said TAFB President & CEO Julie Butner. “With National Life Group’s generosity, TAFB can help ensure that the 187,000 children experiencing food insecurity across our service area have reliable access to the nutritious food they need to thrive.”

For more information about National Life Group’s charitable initiatives, including Life Changer of the Year and efforts to support children’s mental health and hunger relief, visit NationalLife.com.