“Mrs. Haggardly” opens at Ochre House Theater in its world premiere February 8. The original work is written and directed by Artistic Director Matthew Posey. “Mrs. Haggardly” runs through February 29.

Mrs. Haggardly’s Home for Wayward Children is an orphanage found on the edge of the “Great Brutal War.” The exact war and era are not identified. But press materials tell us that “each day the drums of war draw closer.”

The plot synopsis further relates that Mrs. Haggardly and her two companions, Madame Pigslips and Mrs. Busybottom, are matrons of the orphanage. They use cunning wiles to resist the pillaging fascists. The fascists try to recruit the orphans for soldiers.

Press materials also promise that actors and musicians “conjure opera, spectacle, and illusion. They create a fascinating story of the insanity of war. Also love in the time of tyranny, and one’s tenacity to stand against fascism.”

“Mrs. Haggardly” Cast

The cast of “Mrs. Haggardly” features Matthew Posey in the title role. Bill Bolender plays Madame Pigslips and Will Acker plays Mrs. Busybottom. Chris Sykes is Little Alfred. Monet Lerner is “Lulu LillyLilly. Carla Parker plays the General. Quinn Coffman is Pumpkin Pants. Brad Hennigan is Magister Huffenbergen. Lauren Massey plays Johnny Rumsrunner.

Musicians are Trey Pendergrass on keyboards as Mr. Tangletwat. Gregg Prickett as Peter Knife Hands plays the guitar. Sarah Rubio Rogerson (Blissninny) plays the Cello. The creative team for “Mrs. Haggardly” includes Stage Manager Liz Carr. Composer/music director is Justin Locklear. Set design is by Matthew Posey, with scenic art by Isaac Davies. Set and props construction by Mitchell Parrack and Matthew Posey. Samantha Rodriguez Corgan is costume designer. Kevin Grammer is the light designer.

All performances will be held at the Ochre House Theater, located at 825 Exposition Avenue in Dallas. Donate What You Can Night is February 17. Regular performances are Wednesday-Saturday at 8:15 p.m. Tickets are priced at $17 for Wednesday and Thursday night performances. Tickets are $20 for Friday and Saturday nights. Specially priced $15 tickets are available for seniors and students.

Purchase tickets online at ochrehousetheater.org, or pay by cash or credit at the door.

