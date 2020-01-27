Duncanville police officer Doug Sisk was named Man of the Year for 2019 at Celebrate Duncanville. The annual event was held Jan. 16, hosted by the City and Duncanville Chamber of Commerce, at Hilton Garden Inn. The program also featured the Mayor’s State of the City address and a number of special awards presented by the city and chamber.

The highlight of the event is the Chamber’s naming of the Man of the Year and Woman of the Year. Community volunteer Betty Dunn was named Woman of the Year for 2019. Last year’s Man of the Year, Kasey Cheshier, presented the 2019 Man of the Year award to Officer Sisk.

2018 Man of the Year Kasey Cheshier

Cheshier said, “Officer Doug Sisk is very deserving of this recognition with his continued work in crime prevention, supporting the Special Olympics of Texas and giving back to the community for many years. He’s such an amazing ambassador of Duncanville!”

Sisk was previously nominated for the award three years ago. Other nominees for the 2019 Man of the Year award were Dr. Marc Smith, Tom Fowlston, Patrick Harvey, and Tommie Rains.

Officer Sisk grew up in Duncanville, and he and his family still live here. He said, “I was taken by total surprise, this was such a humbling award. There are so many individuals in the Duncanville community that deserve this recognition. It was such an honor to be just nominated and considered for this award, let alone be selected. This award reflects on how I was raised in this community by my parents, who were always involved in community programs in Duncanville. It also represents the support of my family and police family for my selection for this prestigious award.”

Sisk added,” I don’t feel I received this award alone, but on behalf of all the men and women of the Duncanville Police Department. Who go above and beyond in their extraordinary duties on a daily basis to make Duncanville the safe community we serve.”

Police Officer Doug Sisk Service

A member of the Duncanville Police Department since 1987, Sisk worked the deep night patrol shift (midnight to 8 a.m.) where he was assigned to the tactical team. From 1990-1999 he worked evening and power shift patrol, from 4 p.m. to midnight and 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Officer Sisk started the first K-9 unit for the DPD in 1991, remaining on the tactical team until 1999. From 1999 to 2006 he worked Bravo Day shift patrol (5 a.m. to 5 p.m.). He continued to work with the K-9 unit until June, 2004.

Duncanville Chief of Police Robert D. Brown Jr. said, “I am very proud of Doug. He is very deserving of this award. He possesses tremendous passion for serving others. Our citizens quickly recognize his love for law enforcement and his desire to make their community a safer place to live and work.”

Sisk was named 2001 Duncanville Officer of the Year. In 2006 he received an Outstanding Crime Prevention Specialist award from Texas Chisholm Trail Crime Prevention Assn. He is VP of Texas Crime Prevention Assn. and Texas Chisholm Trail Crime Prevention Assn. He serves as Dallas area coordinator and North Texas Director of the Texas Law Enforcement Torch Run. The run benefits Special Olympics Texas. Numerous other awards include Outstanding Volunteer for Area 10 Special Olympics Texas; 49 DPD commendations; 9 DPD civic achievement bars; and 30 years of service bar. Officer Sisk was recently honored with the 2019 Texas Chisholm Trail Crime Prevention Specialist Overall award.

Save

Comments

comments