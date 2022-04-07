More Easter Brunch Offerings for Dallas

Facebook

Ocean Prime Dallas has planned a special Easter Brunch 2022 menu, with dine in guests no longer required to wear masks or social distance. Their delectable Easter Brunch menu is offered April 17 from 11 a.m.–3 p.m., and celebrates the revival of “normal’ and arrival of spring.

Ocean Prime is only open for brunch on special holidays, so these menu items can’t be found any other time, and the majority of offerings are brand new holiday creations — including all the cocktails and sides.

BRUNCH COCKTAILS: CITRUS RHUBARB MIMOSA, Giffard Rhubarb, Fresh Orange Juice, Dry Curacao, TEQUILA SOUR Don Julio Reposado Tequila, Velvet Falernum, Grapefruit & Lime Juice, Orange Bitters’ BLOODY MARY House Made Pepper Infused Vodka, Shrimp Cocktail, Cornichons. TO SHARE: WARM CINNAMON BREAD Cream Cheese Icing

ENTREES: LOBSTER TOAST-Avocado Pea Puree, Pea Shoots, Sunny Side Egg; CRABCAKE EGGS BENEDICT-Toasted English Muffin, Maryland Crab, Poached Eggs, Hollandaise; BRIOCHE FRENCH TOAST-Cinnamon Sugar Whipped Mascarpone, Sausage, Maple Syrup; SHORT RIB SURF & TURF-Lobster, Gouda Potato Cake, Poached Egg, Hollandaise; SMOKED SALMON LATKE-Tomato, Hard Boiled Egg, Arugula, Caviar, Chive Sour Cream; PRIME STEAK & EGG-6oz NY Strip, Poached Egg, Crispy Potatoes, Citrus Truffle Vinaigrette; BLACKENED SALMON SALAD-Basil Poppyseed Dressing, Goat Cheese, Spiced Walnuts, Strawberries, Grapes, Cantaloupe.

SIDES: CANDIED BACON, SEASONAL FRUIT, Greek Yogurt; TRUFFLED POTATOES; BREAKFAST SAUSAGE.

Ocean Prime Dallas is located at 2101 Cedar Springs Road in Dallas. For reservations, call 214-965-0440.

Asador at Renaissance Hotel

The farm-to-fire restaurant Asador, located inside the Renaissance Hotel in Downtown Dallas, is hosting an Easter brunch with a view from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday, April 17, for families looking to celebrate Easter with tons of fun and farm-to-fire flare.

Guests can enjoy Downtown Dallas views from the Renaissance rooftop while choosing from a wide variety of carefully curated brunch stations. Cruise the meat and cheese station complete with Humboldt fog, habanero dolce, Deep Ellum blue and more. Delight in a carving station with dishes like smoked prime rib prepared with au jus, horseradish cream and honey chipotle sauce. The French toast and crepe station offers a wide variety of additions including lemon curd, blueberry compote, peppers, crispy chorizo picante and chipotle syrup. Top off your brunch with the perfect build your own mimosa and Bloody Mary station.

During the brunch service, younger guests can enjoy custom face paintings and photos with the Easter Bunny. The brunch menu is $85 (plus tax and gratuity) for adults, $35 (plus tax and gratuity) for children 12 and under and includes seating of up to two hours. The menu features the below selections and dishes:

Charcuterie & Cheese; Salad Bar; Omelet Station; Benedict Station; French Toast & Crepe Station; Carving Station; Seafood Bar, Pasta Station; and Dessert Station. Build your own Mimosa & Bloody Mary Station (additional per drink pricing).

Asador Dallas Rooftop, 2222 N. Stemmons Freeway in Dallas, offers complimentary self-parking for guests. Call 214.267.4815 for reservations. Asador restaurant, led by executive chef Joe Graffeo, creates a uniquely North Texas culinary experience by combining local Texas flavors with modern farm fare over an open flame. Asador is dedicated to using Texas-based, fresh ingredients from renowned purveyors throughout each unique, seasonal menu.

Easter at Trinity Groves

ArtPark Adult Easter Egg Hunt with prizes such as hidden drink tickets redeemable at participating restaurants in Trinity Groves and a $500 gift card. ArtPark also offers a Cottontail Margarita for a fun Easter themed drink. They’ll have a live DJ for music all day in the park.

Saint Rocco’s New York Italian Brunch Buffet and Rooftop Mimosa Bar offers a brunch buffet for $60 a person, plus a mimosa bar on the rooftop. The buffet menu offers a variety of delectable brunch foods, including Mushroom & Smoked Mozzarella Frittatas, Parmesan Home Fried Potatoes, Pasta Cacio E Peppe, and more! Additionally, there will be an Omelette Station, Waffle Station and Carving Station. Plus a dessert table with Tiramisu, Banana Pudding, New York Cheesecake, and Cannolis.

Beto & Son’s Flora Margarita is featured all day. The margarita is fused with blanco tequila and lavender, butterfly pea flower and other proprietary botanicals via a Sous Vide to assist in the leaching of both color and flavor at a low heat temp that promotes infusion without burning off the alcohol and topped with edible flowers, spherified and encapsulated passion fruit juice caviar.

Kate Weiser Chocolate Easter Collection For a festive, sweet treat. Kate Weiser Chocolate’s Easter collection features stunning bonbons colored with the bright shades of the season. Filled with Salted Caramel, Malted Milk, Carrot Cake, Strawberry Swirl, and Peanut Brittle, they’re available for purchase from now until Easter Sunday.