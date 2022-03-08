Thursdays on Tap Returns To Perot Museum-Craft Beer, Live Music & More

38 shares Facebook

Weekly program offers after-hours access to all five levels of the Museum – including the Towers of Tomorrow exhibition – plus live music, craft beer, games and food trucks

Ever wish you could explore the Perot Museum of Nature and Science after hours without any kids? Do food trucks, live music and craft beer pique your interest? Back by popular demand, the Perot Museum of Nature and Science’s weekly adults-only nights – Thursdays on Tap – returns March 24 from 6-10 p.m., offering guests 21-and-up after-hours access to the Museum, plus a lively outdoor scene to eat, drink and play. The weekly program runs through Oct. 13.

Outdoor fun on tap includes live music on the plaza by local artists, games such as corn hole and giant Jenga, local breweries, food trucks and more.

Inside, guests get access to all five levels of the Museum as they tap into their inner scientist. Whether challenging a friend to a robot challenge, taking a journey through the solar system, dancing to your own raptor avatar or experiencing an earthquake, adventures await around every corner.

Plus, through April 24, the Towers of Tomorrow with LEGO® Bricks exhibition, presented by Highland Capital Philanthropies, features 20 iconic skyscrapers from around the world built with more than half a million LEGOs. Several stations provide tinkerers and kids at heart a chance to get creative as they build upon a growing LEGO installation using thousands of the popular colored bricks.

Thursdays on Tap tickets – which include admission to the Museum and Towers of Tomorrow – are $5 for members and $25 for non-members. Guests must be 21 years of age with valid ID. Alcohol and food will be available for sale until 9:45 p.m. Please drink responsibly.

For details and to purchase tickets in advance, go to perotmuseum.org.