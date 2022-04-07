DCHHS Reports the First Human Case of West Nile Virus In Dallas Resident

Facebook

DALLAS (April 7, 2022) – Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) reports the first human case of West Nile Virus (WNV) infection in Dallas County for 2022. The patient is a male resident of the 75219 zip code in Dallas and was diagnosed with West Nile Neuroinvasive Disease (WNND.) Due to privacy and confidentiality reasons, DCHHS does not disclose personal information about the patient.

“We are in the early stages of WNV season and must start thinking about the possible threat that West Nile Virus poses to our community as people go outside to enjoy outdoor activities,” said Dr. Philip Huang, DCHHS Director. “Please follow the 4 Ds to do everything you can to avoid mosquito bites.”

DEET: Whenever you’re outside, use insect repellents that contain DEET or other EPA-approved repellents and follow instructions.



Whenever you’re outside, use insect repellents that contain DEET or other EPA-approved repellents and follow instructions. DRESS: Wear long, loose, and light-colored clothing when outdoors.



Wear long, loose, and light-colored clothing when outdoors. DRAIN: Drain or treat all standing water in and around your home or workplace where mosquitoes could lay eggs.



Drain or treat all standing water in and around your home or workplace where mosquitoes could lay eggs. DAWN to DUSK: Limit your time outdoors during these times when mosquitos are most active.

WNV is a disease that is spread by the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes can become infected when they feed on the blood from infected birds. The infected mosquitoes can then transmit WNV to humans and animals. Severe WNV infections can cause neurologic complications such as encephalitis. Milder symptoms include fever, headache, and muscle aches. There is no vaccine or specific treatment for WNV. For more information, visit our website: https://www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/westnile.php