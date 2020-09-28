MLB Player Matt Kemp Celebrates His 36th birthday By Giving Back

Matt Kemp Promises To Continue Giving Back

This past week, MLB Player Matt Kemp celebrated his 36th birthday by giving back to underprivileged youth through his foundation Kemp’s Kids. Although Matt is currently in the MLB season with the Colorado Rockies, Matt has made a commitment to continue giving back no matter where he goes and as a recent resident of the DFW metroplex, Kemp’s Kids established this promise through its first Dallas community effort.

Kemp’s Kids Backpack Drive

Kemp’s Kids along with Dallas based Trinity Church hosted backpack drive within a local Dallas housing project. Over 150 under-privileged students were given backpacks filled with school supplies along with new clothes and shoes. Local celebs, athletes and influencers came out to lend a hand by passing out backpacks and interacting with youth, including NFL players Marquise Goodwin and Mark Clayton, actor Adrian Lockett, recording artist D.Tall, Grammy award winning music producer Melvin ‘Saint Nick’ Coleman and influencer Parker James, just to name a few.

Matt states “As a proud citizen of the DFW area, it has always been my priority to ensure this incredible community is given all the help it needs to thrive. The focus will alway highlight the kids. Much like their family and friends, they are the hope and inspiration and more importantly the beating heart of this city. On that note, it is Kemp’s Kids continues dedicated mission to show how much we care by providing kids the support and essentials they need and deserve. From socks, sneakers, backpacks, toothpaste, toothbrushes, floss, deodorant, and more. Recognizing that so many within our community do not have access to these basic needs, we are here to help level the playing field and equip each and every kid because they matter and are loved.”

In the midst of this pandemic, the basic essentials are priority for Kemp’s Kids to provide to youth and families in need. This community effort is the first of many for Matt Kemp and Kemp’s Kids.

Matt has a full schedule of upcoming community initiatives for winter 2020 as well 2021, not only for Dallas but for other cities where there is need including Denver, Oklahoma and more.

