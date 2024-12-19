MiYa Serves Authentic Chinese Food in Festive Surroundings

By
Jo Ann Holt
-
0
MiYa opening
Photo by Chris Waits

MiYa Chinese recently opened in Casa Linda Plaza, promising to bring an authentic and elevated Chinese dining experience to East Dallas. Co-founders David Romano and Jia Huang, with Chef Wei Luo, more than lived up to that promise at a recent VIP opening party. A team of colorfully clad servers brought out course after course of delicious dishes. Guests were also treated to a stunning, authentic Chinese Lion Dance while they dined.

MiYa Lion Dancer
Photo by Chris Waits

Huang’s roots in China brings to the table a variety of recipes that were passed down through her family, helping MiYa balance authentic Chinese flavors with popular American favorite. MiYa’s extensive menu offers handmade dumplings and noodles, dim sum, Crispy Duck, and Orange Chicken. The artistically designed restaurant also features an array of specialty craft cocktails. Chef Wei Luo was formally trained at a culinary school in China, and has over 15 years of experience in traditional Chinese kitchens.

MiYa owners
Photo by Chris Waits

“We are so excited to now be open to the Dallas community and to share authentic Chinese cuisine with the neighborhood,” said Huang. “Our goal is to create a space where guests can enjoy high-quality, freshly prepared dishes in a warm and welcoming atmosphere. We can’t wait to share our culinary vision with everyone who walks through our doors.”

MiYa Chinese Menu

Chris Waits and I tried so many dishes at the VIP event it’s hard to remember all of them, but standouts (for me) were the perfectly seasoned Orange Chicken ($24 at lunch, $18 at dinner) and the Singapore Rice Noodles with chicken ($17). These thin rice noodles were combined with chicken, egg, cabbage, snow peas, bean sprouts, carrot, and scallions for a satisfying dish that I would happily order again. Chris liked the crispy and savory Mongolian Beef ($15 at lunch, $19 at dinner) with Flank steak, scallion, onion, garlic, red chili, and spicy brown sauce.

MiYa Dim Sum
Photo by Chris Waits

A delightful couple who live in the neighborhood sat next to us at the opening party, and said they’d been eager for MiYa to open in Casa Linda Plaza. Their favorite item was the Crispy Duck Breast served with scallion, cucumber, and Chinese pancake ($28). We also tried Pan fried Wagyu Beef Potstickers ($13), Chinese Eggplant in garlic sauce ($15), Steamed Pork Dumplings ($14) and Steamed Vegetable Dumplings ($12).

MiYa orange chicken
Photo by Chris Waits

Holiday Schedule

MiYa Chinese restaurant will be open on Christmas Eve during regular hours, and on Christmas Day from 1-8 p.m. The restaurant’s interior is lavishly decorated in red and gold furnishings that immediately puts guests in a holiday mood.

MiYa Chinese Lion
Photo by Chris Waits

Located at 9540 Garland Road, #383 in the Casa Linda Plaza in East Dallas, MiYa Chinese serves traditional Chinese dishes paired with an elevated and modern dining atmosphere. Created by industry veteran David Romano and Jia Huang, MiYa stays close to its roots and lets time-honored recipes shine. Inspired by her childhood growing up in her family’s restaurant in China, Huang has curated a menu that perfectly balances authentic Chinese flavors with popular American favorites. For additional information on MiYa, please visit miyachinese.com.

Previous articleKyle and Jennifer Pennebaker: Dynamic Duncanville Supporters
Next articleAfter Thirty Years of Devoted Service, Manna House Executive Director Announces Retirement
Jo Ann Holt
Jo Ann Holt
Jo Ann Holt is an award-winning journalist with 40+ years of experience as a writer and editor. She loves live performances, from country music concerts to Broadway musicals to community theatre productions. Holt also enjoys art and cultural festivals, and good food and wine. She’s toured Amsterdam, London, Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and various cities in Mexico but looks forward to visiting even more countries. She has traveled by boat, plane, and train, but especially likes taking long road trips across the U.S. with her husband, retired history professor Durhl Caussey. They enjoy meeting friendly people, learning about different cultures, and visiting historic sites wherever they go.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.