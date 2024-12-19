After Thirty Years of Devoted Service, Manna House Executive Director Announces Retirement

Facebook

Midlothian, TX – December 19 – For the last 20 years, Manna House has been led by beloved community servant Sissy Franklin. That era of leadership is now drawing to a close as Franklin has announced her retirement at the end of this year.

Before her long tenure as director, Sissy was a volunteer. During that time, she discovered the profound gift that Manna provides to individuals and families in need.

In 1999, Franklin faced her trial as she was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. Her overwhelming medical bills left her struggling to make ends meet. Faced with a $200 utility bill she could not pay, she sought help from the same place she had been pouring into as a volunteer for so many years.

“They [Manna House] were able to help,” recalls Franklin. “And as I left, I remember feeling the most overwhelming relief. It was such a gift.”

Five years later, the board of directors hired Franklin as the director. “I wanted to make sure that every person that walked through that door felt the same support and relief I felt when I was in need,” says Franklin. And it was with that spirit she led for the next two decades.

When Sissy took over in 2004, Manna House was struggling financially. Sissy launched into action with her determination and resourcefulness. Within 6 months, Manna House was back on stable ground to meet the community’s growing needs.

Fast forward twenty years, and Manna House has blossomed into a refuge of hope and generosity. Today, the organization employs 23 individuals, operates from 3 locations, and generates an annual revenue of over $1 million. Each year, Manna House distributes more than 1.7 million pounds of food, logs 13,000 volunteer hours, and provides over $72,000 in financial assistance to those in dire need.

“During Sissy’s time as executive director, Manna House has grown from a small operation that fed and clothed a few people each month to serving more than 5,000 individuals monthly,” says Mike Marshall, the long-standing president of the board for Manna House. “The services provided, volunteer hours served, and staffing needs have increased tremendously to accommodate the growing needs of our community. We thank Sissy for a job well done!”

As she prepares to step down, Sissy remains confident about the future of the organization. In 2007, she brought on Norma Belcher to work alongside her. Belcher, named as interim director, will carry forward the legacy of compassion Franklin established throughout the organization’s transition.

“Norma caught the fire quickly,” says Franklin. “One of the first clients she encountered was a woman whose life mirrored Norma’s own struggles, and she was eager to help. From that moment on, she knew this was her calling and has served with that same servant’s heart ever since.”

“Serving Manna has been my greatest joy and honor,” says Franklin. “The Midlothian community is one of the most generous, compassionate, and supportive places I’ve ever known. I am leaving Manna House in the most capable and loving hands, and I am excited to see how it continues to thrive.”

A reception to honor Franklin is planned for February 20th from 4:30-6:30 PM in the Community Room of Midlothian City Hall. To learn more about Sissy’s departure, visit https://mannahouseoutreach.org/events/end-of-year-giving-campaign/.

About Manna House

Created in 1992, Midlothian, Texas-based Manna House is a non-profit organization dedicated to serving the physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being of people in crisis across Ellis County.

The Manna House organization consists of two food pantries located in the cities of Midlothian and Italy, as well as Heaven’s Attic, Manna House Resale, at both locations. All proceeds from Heaven’s Attic resale boutiques support up to 75% of Manna House’s outreach efforts and operations.

Manna House would not exist without the people in the community who donate their time, goods, and finances. The support of the community is what allows Manna House to serve so many and do whatever is necessary to help someone who is struggling.

For more information, please visit www.mannahouseoutreach.org.