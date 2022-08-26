Missing DeSoto Youth Found Safe and Sound

Facebook

DeSoto Police have announced that a 12-year-old male, originally reported missing from his parent’s home at 12:40 AM Friday, has been located safe and sound in the company of a friend at 5:45 AM Friday.

Police responded to the call from the Parent’s home on the 700 Block of Skyflower Drive concerning the missing 12-year-old male who was last seen at approximately 7:00 PM with phone contact at 9:40 PM Thursday and launched an immediate investigation. Officers had suspicions that the child had been abducted and requested the activation of an Amber Alert with Texas DPS. But before the Amber Alert could formally be activated, the child was located safe and sound by his parents in the company of a juvenile acquaintance early Friday morning.

No charges are expected to be filed in this case.