Governor Abbott Lauds Bravery Of Law Enforcement At Texas Department Of Public Safety Graduation Ceremony

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated the hard work and dedication of new law enforcement graduates to serve and protect during his keynote address at the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Recruit Graduation Ceremony in Austin.

Addressing the crowd of new graduates and their families, the Governor congratulated the graduating members of DPS recruit class A-2022 for completing their rigorous 28-week training program and thanked them for answering the higher call to protect and serve the people of Texas. The Governor also highlighted the pivotal role DPS plays in protecting our communities and serving as a positive example in a world keen to rogue anti-law enforcement ideologies.

“Congratulations to Texas Department of Public Safety recruit class A-2022 on your tremendous achievement of joining one of the most elite law enforcement agencies in the entire country,” said Governor Abbott. “The Texas Department of Public Safety has a legendary place in Texas history, and you are joining the ranks among so many others who continue to play a pivotal role in the safety and security of Texans across our great state. As we face an unprecedented crisis at our southern border and battle ideologies hostile to law enforcement, your work is more important now than ever to safeguard the promise of Texas for every single person across the Lone Star State.”