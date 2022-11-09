Midlothian’s Annual Christmas Events & Other Local Festivities

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

So, I know most of us are still eating Halloween candy and wearing flip flops, but ready or not Christmas is around the corner. Whether you’re looking for annual events like the city’s annual tree lighting or the Southern Star Christmas Celebration with light-up parade or looking for the best Christmas lights, we’ll keep updating this story with local events/festivities.

Midlothian’s Annual Christmas Tree Lighting December 1, 2022

Annual Christmas tree lighting of the Christmas tree in Heritage Park on Thursday, December 1st at 6 p.m. In case of rain, the event will be postponed to December 2nd.

Bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to Manna House.

Union 28 Night of Lights

Join us for our 5th Annual Night of Lights! Vista Turf is turning Union 28 into the Christmas Wonderland of your dreams!

This free event is for the whole community and is full of all kinds of Christmas fun and cheer!

Santa is making an early stop here in Midlothian and is ready to take pictures with y’all so come camera ready!

☕️Free Hot Chocolate

🎅🏽Meet & Greet with Santa

📸Photo Ops

🎶Carolers

🐒A Petting Zoo

🍰Local Bakery Vendors

🛍Local Small Business Pop Up Shops

🧸We are also collecting unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots so please help us spread cheer in our community on Christmas!

So come kick off the Holiday season with us on Thursday, December 1st at 6pm at Union 28

Midlothian Southern Star Christmas Celebration December 3, 2022

2022 Southern Star Christmas Celebration

Festivities, 1 – 5 p.m. Parade, 6 p.m.

Saturday, December 3, 2022

Downtown 8th Street and Heritage Park

Activities to include outdoor festivities, such as children’s activities and an arts ‘n’ crafts market (1 to 5 p.m.) and the annual Light-up Parade (6 p.m.). This year’s theme is Home for the Holidays.

Parade Awards

There’s No Place Like Home (best use of theme)

Make the Season Bright (best use of lights)

Mistletoe Madness (most original)

Holiday Spectacular (judges overall award)

Midlothian 3rd Annual Christmas Spirit Raffle

This is a fun tradition that began in 2020 to support Manna House. In two years the raffle has helped raise approximately $10,000 for Manna House to help support their efforts for the kids of Ellis County. Plus it encouraged the community to shop local for the holidays all while supporting Manna House and making sure every child has a gift on Christmas morning.

Here’s how it works: Raffle runs from 11/1-12/1 the Midlothian Chamber will have a map and list of ALL the local businesses participating. Each business will have either a wreath, table top tree or Christmas tree, decorated with all kinds of goodies for you to win. Visit that business, purchase raffle tickets for $5 and December 1-3, you could be the lucky winner. A win-win that’s easy and fun!